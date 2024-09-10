A recent video of YBNL star Fireboy DML speaking about his favourite football club, Manchester United, is trending online

The singer appeared reluctant to speak about Man Utd as he appealed to the interviewer to move to the next question

Fireboy DML's action has stirred hilarious reactions from the Nigerian football community, as many taunted the singer

Singer and songwriter Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, aka Fireboy DML, has stirred reactions among Nigerian football fans after he named his favourite club Manchester United.

Fireboy DML, who was a guest on the episode of “Is This Seat Taken?,” hosted by Chinasa Anukam, appeared reluctant to speak about his favourite European football club.

Fireboy DML names Man Utd as his favourite club. Credit: @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

While responding to Chinasa's question about his favourite club, Fireboy DML, who opened up on his love for football, urged her to move to the next question.

"I love football a lot, I talk football, I watch football, I play football on Sundays, I am going to answer and you move on to the next question," he said.

Chinasa, who is also a supporter of Manchester United, however, spoke about the club's woeful performance, stirring a reaction from Fireboy, who cut her short and urged her to move on to the next question.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fireboy featured veteran singer Lagbaja on his new album Adedamola, stirring nostalgic feelings among his fans.

What people are saying about Fireboy's comment

See some of the reactions from football fans below:

__arike_adey:

"The fact that he doesn’t want to talk about it, you’ll just know he’s not even proud of his club. Gba club fr.."

pushczn:

"Na ManUnited dey inspire those heartbreak songs."

freshkeem49:

"Make una tell Man U fans to Calm down, it’s just fireboy."

_Sensei23:

"Walahi I don know say Manchester United e want talk.Baba don prepare escape route for bants before e talk am."

Ez_jumbo:

"Sending love to all man u fans out there, you go through a lot."

Lkdigital_:

"God no Dey ever cheat, as you good reach na Man U support."

Sancho takes a swipe at Man Utd boss

In the footballer's first interview as a Chelsea player, Jadon Sancho said Enzo Maresca attracted him to the club because of his past connections with Pep Guardiola.

"I think it’s the manager who really drew me to the project," he said.

His comment was considered a shade at his parent club, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng