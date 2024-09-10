Afrobeats singer Burna Boy has shown how supportive he could be as he and his sister experienced a challenge mid-air

Nissi and Burna Boy were on a plane when the turbulence started and it got her destabilized and physically shaking

According to some netizens, Burna Boy's reaction and they spoke about other pending issues disturbing the nation

Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, shared how his sister, Nissi, reacted when they experienced air turbulence on a plane.

Burna Boy supports his sister Nissi during an air turbulence. Image credit: @burnaboyogram, @nissination

She was shaking when the turbulence began and the Last Last crooner had to move closer to her and hold her hand.

At a point in the video, she bowed and placed her hands on her head. She was visibly scared and Burna Boy had to comfort her.

Burna Boy described the challenge as small turbulence and stated that he was Nissi's favourite. Besides, he ran from the back to give her moral support.

He also posed a question to his fans, leaving them to wonder if he was scared of the turbulence too. However, some fans were not interested in the news and stated that what Burna Boy did for his sister was expected.

See the video and picture of Burna Boy and his sister below:

Reactions to Burna Boy, Nissi's video

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Burna Boy and Nissi's video below:

@shop_____with_vian___:

"Burna Boy thinking what if our plane just really crashed now. God, wetin people go talk. Na die be this o.

@tapiocaandmore:

"That’s what is called siblings love."

@boluxuryevents:

"His he suppose to ignore her or mock her. I no understand this news. Abeg I no see fuel buy make una no add to my stress."

@_olori_abeke_:

"Not ready to die."

@50shadesofteeno:

"This turbulence thing is scary die."

Burna Boy and sister play like kids

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy recently showed his soft spot for his family in a video making the rounds.

In the viral clip, the Grammy-winning star was seen playing a fun game with his sister, Ronami.

The heartwarming display between brother and sister touched netizens, and they reacted to it.

