Activist Verydarkman has joined a growing voice within the entertainment industry who have taken to social media to beg Davido for the release of Dammy Krane

In the viral clip, Verydarkman begged the Nigerian singer to forgive his colleague and overlook many of his previous utterances on social media

VDM shared that the condition he saw Dammy Krane in when he visited FCID in Abuja wasn't palatable and was rather pitiable

Famous social media personality Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has sparked massive reactions online after a video of him begging his friend, Davido, to release singer Dammy Krane from FCID Abuja.

In the viral clip, VDM confirmed that Dammy Krane had been arrested and was currently in FCID's custody after he was picked up from Lagos and taken back with them to Abuja.

Verydarkman has sparked mixed reactions online after his video where he begged Davido to forgive Dammy Krane went viral. Photo credit: @davido/@dammykrane_worldstar/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM shared that during his recent visit to FCID to see some of the senior police officers he knows there and has a good relationship with, he ran into Dammy Krane and talked to him.

VDM begs Davido to forgive Dammy Krane

The social media activist lambasted Dammy Krane before begging Davido to forgive him. He also noted that Krane's recent constant attacks on Davido were mostly fueled by jealousy and depression.

VDM also said in the video that he knows Davido well, not as an oppressor but as a good and benevolent person.

He noted that most of the things Dammy Krane said about Davido were dangerous, which included the allegations that OBO is responsible for Tagbo's death, were false and defamatory.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions trail VDM's video begging Davido over Krane

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@OjoToTheWorld:

"You want to take money to him for food 🥘 but you day vex for Don Jazzy and others way show love to Bobrisky. Your mama left yansh."

@franci6hq:

"No be Davido lock Dammy Krane o. Mk una Trade with caution."

@perpetual_felix:

"Off road abeg and face your front."

@jakartadc01:

"VDM remains President of the youth."

@iamaleshinloye1:

"Yimu Dey play."

@oddson103:

"Wait oh, Abi you people didn’t see the horrible things Dammy Krane has been saying about Davido all this while?"

@ODapsy001:

"When hin dey talk anyhow you nor caution him abi davido nor be human being."

@lesh_szajna:

"Hypocrite e reach Davido turn baba calm down Dey talk."

@crazyflirt69:

"Cos him say him won deal with all his enemies this year so na one of them be that."

Davido threatens Dammy Krane for mocking him

In other news, Davido reacted to Dammy Krane's post in which he taunted him with his crying video.

Dammy Krane had been on the neck of the 'Aye' crooner for a while, claiming OBO owed him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he didn't want any issues with him, and he also promised to show him he had the final say.

Source: Legit.ng