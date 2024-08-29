Singer Dammy Krane has been released from police custody after Davido dropped charges against him

A new video showed the moment Dammy Krane was spotted with Verydarkman hours after the critic begged Davido on the singer's behalf

In the recently released video, Dammy Krane referred to Davido as his brother while he apologising for allegations against the music star

Singer Dammy Krane, whose real name is Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, has finally regained his freedom from police custody.

Dammy Krane's release comes hours after social media personality and critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), appealed to David Adeleke Davido to release his fellow singer.

Dammy Krane tenders apology to Davido after regaining freedom.

Source: Instagram

VDM, who said he knows Davido well, added that the DMW boss is not an oppressor but a good and benevolent person.

Dammy Krane speaks after release

In a new video that has since gone viral, Dammy Krane, who was excited to be out of police custody, refers to Davido as his brother.

He also apologises to Davido over Tagbo's death allegations he made against the singer.

“David is my brother, and we will find a way to resolve this," he said.

Dammy Krane, who also appreciated Verydarkman's help, revealed that he would focus on his music henceforth.

Watch video of Dammy Krane with Verydarkman after release from police custody

People react as Dammy Krane regains freedom

Davido threatens Dammy Krane

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido reacted to Dammy Krane's post in which he taunted him with his viral crying video.

Dammy Krane, who had repeatedly dragged the singer, claimed that OBO owed him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he didn't want any issues with him.

