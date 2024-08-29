Samklef has shared the conversation he had with Ubi Franklin, one of Davido's aide, about his beef with the singer

The music producer and Davido have been embroiled in a feud which has been unresolved for a long time

In his post, Samklef warned Davido's fans and told them to drop their sword, he also warned that he can change his mind

Former music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has stated that he has forgiven Davido after Ubi Franklin chatted with him.

Legit.ng had reported that Samklef and Davido have been embroiled with an age long beef that has remained unresolved over the years. He has been calling out Davido at every provocation.

Samklef says he forgives Davido. Photo credit @davido/@smaklef/@ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by the controversial man, he said that Ubi Franklin chatted with him and apologised on behalf of Davido.

He also added that Davido reacted emotionally and said that they should sheath their sword and move on for good.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Samklef promised in the post that he will not troll the Grammy Award nominee again.

Samklef warns 30BG

The former music producer turned blogger warned Davido's fans known as 30GB that he can change his mind at any time. He also told them to drop their sword.

According to him, he fears no one and agreement can be broken. He gave a stern warning that they should respect themselves.

Recall that Davido is not the only one that Samklef has fought with over the years. He also dragged Seun Kuti for supporting Verydarkman.

Below is the post:

What fans about Samklef's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Samklef. Here are some of the comments below:

@juliusvegas5:

"Failed producer/Ewu."

@oshow82:

"If them put you for jail now no go they beg VDM to help you beg ooooo because am sure say hand go touch you soon."

@babygurl_cheiii:

"You go soon join Dammy Krane."

@saxi_lee:

"Nor worry you go soon join Dammy."

@mrpumppinrichiee:

"Fear fear.

@dreyzkid001:

"Nah God go punish u and ur papa. Who care."

@swt_juie:

"You just wan dey trend with Davido name why? Can’t you stay without mentioning his name?"

@osaretinosh:

"Dammy go show you around no worry."

@izz_degreat:

"Y u no tag am?."

@jaybash013:

"Dammy go show you around when you touch down with him."

Adekunle Gold calls Samklef out for fraud

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had remembered what Samklef did to him and one of his friends a few years ago while he was still an upcoming singer.

According to him, Samklef, collected money from him and his friend to record their song, but he never recorded for them.

He said since the producer had lost his senses, he was ready to remind him of what he did when his studio was in Ogba, Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng