Singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, is currently in Nigeria for his music concert and has made the news in the past few days

Among the habits that the Hehehe crooner is known for is his love for smoking which he posts online

Since he traveled to his home state, Edo, some fans of the singer observed that they have not seen him smoke publicly

Singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, got the attention of his fans after they observed that he had not been caught smoking since he traveled to Edo state.

Several photos of the singer rocking coral beads and blending with indigenes have been shared online including being spotted with his mother.

An X user @Olamide0fficial noted the observation and had his followers share their reactions in his comments section.

According to other fans of the singer, his mother might slap him if she sees him smoking. Others simply stated that it was because he respects his family. That is why he decided not to smoke in their presence.

Rema's homecoming concert is set to be held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo, on August 30, and his fans are expected to turn up in large numbers.

Reactions to @Olamide0fficial's tweet on Rema

@uglymannyy:

"Him mama go tear am slap."

@Olamide0fficial:

"He don pass that stage wey dem go dey slap am. It’s just love and respect, nothing more."

@thatbobpr:

"He go dey hide smoke am sha."

@Mrlekan213:

"Na still omo mummy."

@UTDSeeeker:

"Shey make he dey smoke for he mama front ni? Na Burna Boy?"

@Stoneboiw:

"Its normal for most smokers. We don't smoke near family. Just courtesy to me!"

@yoel_newman:

"Remy boy loves his mum so much to respect her this way...no smoking but always on the low."

@A_Y180:

"From where I'm mama dey?":

@Blesup_:

"Na London be e dealer. He nor dey with am."

@IdonoTrust:

"Make Mumsi slap am."

