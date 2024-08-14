Rudeboy Flaunts Video of Himself Performing for Massive Crowd Following Brother Peter Okoye's Letter
- Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, stylishly reacted to his twin brother Peter Okoye's open letter following their feud
- In the letter, the Mr P reminisced on when they used to sell out large stadiums when they were both Psquare
- Following that, Rudeboy shared a video of only him entertaining a massive crowd of fun seekers, spurring reactions online
Nigerian singer Paul Nonso Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has ignited reactions online after sharing a video from a recent show he headlined.
The singer, who recently fell out with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, for the second after the first resolution in 2021, was seen controlling a large stadium filled with fun seekers.
This comes after his brother, Peter, claimed in an open letter to him that they can no longer sell out stadiums and enormous arenas as they did when they were together.
Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscy shares cute video of Mohbad’s son doing house chores: “I clean, he mops”
Sharing the video, Rudeboy wrote:
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
“🇬🇶🇬🇶🇬🇶🔥🔥🔥 EG #firedepartment, Musically Rude 🎙️🎙️"
Watch the video below:
Rudeboy spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
iamkeeki:
"Rude is Good, Peter is Blessed. P-Square is distinguished."
prince_nollywood:
"U are two not one Nwanne❤️ Let Love Lead!!! No matter what . I’m a father to twins, and I hate to imagine such for them. Nyagazie."
the_warri_pharmacist:
"Wait, is this one trying to show us he’s been running things and killing shows on a solo level or what’s the meaning of all the posts since yesterday?"
adukzmonie:
"Dis guy is actually the problem."
houzeiphat_moro:
"A song that people can sing easily is what we call good music. 🎶 Rudeboy’s music is sung by almost everyone."
bigcard4u:
"Bros you no get sense I just confirm am….so you trying to tell your second that you can sell stadium without him right.
"I can see you and Jude are really the problem and if you don’t bring down ur ego and proudness and settle with your twin brother I swear you might forever regret it in your life….peace and love."
tdazzlin_rockreal:
"Solo or group, you are musically rude."
uwaifouwa:
'Make peace guy. How do you sleep at night knowing your twin is badly hurt. I have to start praying for my twins o. No body will bring division between them."
donjimmy11:
"U think say u better pass your twin Abi ur twin think say em@better pass you?.jokers."
odogwu_nwa1:
"Indirectly tell him say you Dey fill stadium alone!!! This is childish!"
Nigerians flood Psquare's brother Jude's page
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerians appeared to have taken sides in Psquare's feud.
Many flooded Paul and Peter Okoye's older brother Jude's page as they dragged him.
Someone said: "God will judge you for not being a good senior brother."
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.