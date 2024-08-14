Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, stylishly reacted to his twin brother Peter Okoye's open letter following their feud

In the letter, the Mr P reminisced on when they used to sell out large stadiums when they were both Psquare

Following that, Rudeboy shared a video of only him entertaining a massive crowd of fun seekers, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer Paul Nonso Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has ignited reactions online after sharing a video from a recent show he headlined.

The singer, who recently fell out with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, for the second after the first resolution in 2021, was seen controlling a large stadium filled with fun seekers.

Rudeboy performed amid fight with his twin brother. Credit: @iamkingrudy

This comes after his brother, Peter, claimed in an open letter to him that they can no longer sell out stadiums and enormous arenas as they did when they were together.

Sharing the video, Rudeboy wrote:

“🇬🇶🇬🇶🇬🇶🔥🔥🔥 EG #firedepartment, Musically Rude 🎙️🎙️"

Rudeboy spurs reactions online

iamkeeki:

"Rude is Good, Peter is Blessed. P-Square is distinguished."

prince_nollywood:

"U are two not one Nwanne❤️ Let Love Lead!!! No matter what . I’m a father to twins, and I hate to imagine such for them. Nyagazie."

the_warri_pharmacist:

"Wait, is this one trying to show us he’s been running things and killing shows on a solo level or what’s the meaning of all the posts since yesterday?"

adukzmonie:

"Dis guy is actually the problem."

houzeiphat_moro:

"A song that people can sing easily is what we call good music. 🎶 Rudeboy’s music is sung by almost everyone."

bigcard4u:

"Bros you no get sense I just confirm am….so you trying to tell your second that you can sell stadium without him right.

"I can see you and Jude are really the problem and if you don’t bring down ur ego and proudness and settle with your twin brother I swear you might forever regret it in your life….peace and love."

tdazzlin_rockreal:

"Solo or group, you are musically rude."

uwaifouwa:

'Make peace guy. How do you sleep at night knowing your twin is badly hurt. I have to start praying for my twins o. No body will bring division between them."

donjimmy11:

"U think say u better pass your twin Abi ur twin think say em@better pass you?.jokers."

odogwu_nwa1:

"Indirectly tell him say you Dey fill stadium alone!!! This is childish!"

Nigerians flood Psquare's brother Jude's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerians appeared to have taken sides in Psquare's feud.

Many flooded Paul and Peter Okoye's older brother Jude's page as they dragged him.

Someone said: "God will judge you for not being a good senior brother."

