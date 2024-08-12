Peter Okoye of Psquare has penned an open letter to his brother Paul Okoye amid their ongoing feud

Mr P, in a lengthy message, also reacted to his twin brother's claim that he wrote most of Psquare's hit song

Peter Okoye also revealed he would address the reason he dragged Paul and their elder brother to the EFCC

Singer Peter Okoye of the now-defunct Psquare music group, now known as Mr P, has broken his silence amid his feud with his twin brother Paul Okoye, known as 'Rudeboy.'

In a lengthy message posted to his social media timeline, Peter ruled out competing with anyone, including his twin brother.

Peter Okoye sets to speak about EFCC's case with brothers. Credit: @peterpsqure @judeengees

Peter addressed Paul's action to discredit his efforts in the Psquare group by claiming he (Rudeboy) wrote most of their songs.

"In your recent interviews, you claimed that you wrote and sang 99% of all P-SQUARE songs and discredited me by saying that our song with TI "EjeaJo," which I wrote, was a failure. You went as far as using the YouTube views to discredit me once again," he said.

Mr P stressed that Rudeboy never acknowledged songs he wrote like "Get-Squared," "Bizzy Body," "Personally," "Roll It," "Temptation," among others.

According to Peter, neither he nor Paul were the most talented artists in the world, as he added that his twin brother failed to understand that God gave them talents and even granted them another chance to excel after our last breakup.

"Instead, you chose to turn the most awarded and decorated music group in Africa into a laughingstock again," Peter said to Paul.

Peter, who accused Paul of trying to discredit him before fans, added that the latter teamed up with their brother Jude to claim the number 1 spot in the P-SQUARE group to marginalize and humiliate him.

"So, my brother, let me ask you: Is Rudeboy or Mr P bigger and more successful than P-SQUARE today? Are we individually selling out arenas and stadiums like P-SQUARE used to? Are we topping world music charts with our songs as solo artistes?"

The singer also promised to share details on why he dragged his brothers to EFCC's office.

Read Peter Okoye's open letter below:

Peter Okoye hints at solo project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr P appeared to have moved on from his disagreement with his twin brother Rudeboy, as he hinted at a new solo project.

Peter, who has kept a low profile for a while, posted a photo of him on stage with a message to his fans.

Sharing the picture on his page, Peter Okoye wrote in a caption:

"Diamonds, they say, are forever. Dear Mr P’s fans pls be patient!"

