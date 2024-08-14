Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently shared a fun video of her playtime with Mohbad’s son, Liam

In the adorable video, the little boy was seen playing around with a mop after messing up the place

Netizens reacted to Priscy’s playdate with Liam, and a number of them gushed over their adorable display

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla and late singer Mohbad’s son recently had a fun playdate to the joy of fans.

Recall that Priscy’s mum, Iyabo Ojo, played a big role in the justice for Mohbad movement, showing support for the late singer’s wife.

In a new development, Priscilla took to her Snapchat account to share a series of short clips of herself with Liam after she visited their home.

Fans react to cute video of Iyabo Ojo's daughter with Mohbad's son. Photos: @its.priscy, Priscilla Ojo / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

The video showed Mohbad’s son playing with Priscy and eating some snacks, which were eventually scattered around the floor in a proper toddler fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another clip showed Liam dragging a mop stick around the floor, and Priscy accompanied it with a caption explaining that while she swept, the toddler would mop.

See the cute video below:

Fans react to Priscy and Liam’s video

The adorable playdate between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter and late Mohbad’s son raised a series of heartwarming reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

adunnyadeh19:

“Ajoke ❤ God bless you for loving our Liam ❤ oni sile ya lagbara olorun,you ll marry your friend that him and his families won't be your enemies,You ll both have long life,death wont separate you and your partner 👏❤.”

Iam_sleembukky:

“Karimo and bukky Jesse will soon come out and say Wunmi na surrogate mother say na Priscilla born LIAM 😂.”

ewalagos.ng:

“Seeing this boy happy makes me happy 😍 God is with you kiddo 😍❤️.”

Utchayeze:

“Cute boy. He is even cleaning up.his mess.”

Suntobol25:

“You shall be great Liam 😍.”

Ayotunde1287:

“Super star Lili spending quality with aunty priscilla. 😍”

Mohbad_the_legend:

“Always smiling like daddy 😂😂 It’s giving there’s nothing we cannot do in Mohbads voice.”

ayassevirginie:

“King Liam is celebrity and child of grace aka mohbad son ♥️.”

aderoju_asakeade:

“If you watched more then 10x gather here,Liam ❤️.”

Thisismikun:

“Abeg give am broom make he sweep if he don scatter finish😂😂😂😂 all these unemployed beings, they do d most.”

Iyabo Ojo's son graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo went all out to celebrate her only son's recent feat outside the country's shores.

Iyabo Ojo shared pictures and videos on her page as she celebrated her son Festus Ojo's graduation from a university in Turkey.

She shared a little back story on how Festus was first enrolled at an American university but had to move across the Atlantic to attend another school in Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng