Peter Okoye's revelation about his feud with his twin brother Paul and their older brother Jude continues to trend

Mr P, however, stirred concerns after he revealed the reasons he reported their older brother Jude and his wife to the EFCC

Several Nigerians appeared to have taken sides as many flooded Jude Okoye's Instagram page

The lingering feud between Nigerian singers and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, known as Psquare, appears not to be ending anytime soon.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peter, in an open letter to Paul, revealed his twin brother teamed up with their older brother, Jude Okoye, to malign and belittle him.

Nigerians drag Jude Okoye over Psquare's feud. Credit: @judeengee @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In another report, Peter disclosed that he reported Jude and his wife, Ifeoma and not Paul, to the EFCC.

According to Peter, their elder brother had been diverting millions of dollars and hundreds of millions of naira to his secret company, Northside Music, from their own company, Northside Entertainment.

Nigerians flood Jude Okoye's page

Following Peter's revelation, several Nigerians appeared to have taken sides, flooding the talent manager's Instagram page to drag him.

Many slammed him for being the reason behind his younger brothers' fight.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

nse_christiana_:

"Try Dey behave like elderly person."

john_sirjay:

"How many us came here to read comments brother Judas."

uchennasonia:

"God will judge you for not being a good senior brother."

oy_jayne:

"There is no difference between JUDE ,JUDY AND JUDAS."

stelafinsky:

"Mr Judas Iscariot...why are you stealing from people that made you rich."

ocheamo_val:

"Senior brother for mouth, you have successfully scattered your junior twin brothers. I hope you're happy now?"

hotk_ayfootwear:

"Are you not ashamed that you the senior bother can’t settle the dispute between the twin."

iamoddone:

"Even in the Bible Judas betrayed Jesus … Oga Jude this one’s na your blood oooo … How much you want eat."

dexzmondreal:

"Man who choose Money over his siblings, he can even choose money over his children, Oloribruku Wereh."

Uche Maduagwu warns Paul Okoye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uche Maduagwu also lent his voice to the ongoing fight between singers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye.

Uche noted that Peter's response was mature and showed he wasn't competing with Paul.

He advised Paul to listen to his older twin. According to the movie star, it was God's message to him.

Source: Legit.ng