Actor Uche Maduagwu has expressed displeasure at how singer Paul Okoye of P-Square is treating his older twin Peter Okoye

He stated that Peter's letter explaining how no one cares about their single career but prefers the ground speaks of his wisdom

According to the movie star, if Paul is not careful, what happened in his first marriage will happen in his second marriage

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has lent his voice to the ongoing fight between singers Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Paul Okoye (Rude Boy), popularly known as P-Square.

Uche Maduagwu advises Paul Okoye to act better with Peter Okoye of P-Square. Image credit: @uchemaduagwu, @P-Square

Source: Facebook

Peter had written a letter to Paul on Monday, August 12, stating that he was tired of his constant disrespect for his talent and family.

He also indicted their older brother and former manager Jude Okoye for diverting funds and supporting Paul over him.

Uche noted that Peter's response was mature and showed he wasn't competing with Paul. He advised Paul to listen to his older twin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the movie star, it was God's message to him. If he does not make peace with Peter, what happened in his first marriage to Anita Okoye would happen in his second marriage to Ivy.

Recall that Paul divorced Anita after they had three children. He recently married Ivy traditionally and they are expecting their child together.

Watch Uche Maduagwu's video below:

Reactions to Uche Maduagwu's video

Some fans of the actor have shared their takes on his video. See some of the comments below:

@akoneris4:

"The brother Peter is too mature."

@onyiangel_cute:

"Peter's only offense was getting married to Lola love of his life, nawa o it’s well. Jude mind no go ever touch ground."

@adenike.ashaolu:

"If wotowoto is a person, abeg give it to Paul, he too dey talk."

@presexyu5:

"His doing everything possible for this his new marriage to work. Even if the new wife slap him he fit say thank you my darling."

@seun_yetty123:

"Paul is the problem it’s boldly written."

Uche Maduagwu speaks about P-Square's reunion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche had voiced his displeasure at P-Square's reunion as he queried what the brothers have been able to achieve together.

The Nollywood actor stressed that Paul and Peter Okoye would be better off pursuing solo careers.

Uche Maduagwu pointed out that it was when P-Square reunited that Paul Okoye's marriage crashed.

Source: Legit.ng