A video of seven-year-old Seun Kuti has warmed hearts after it was sighted on social media while he was performing

The little boy was given the microphone during Fela's Confusion Break Bone" album in 1990 at the Afrika Shrine

In the clip, he was the first to sing his father's song and was later assisted by the Afrobeat pioneer while fans cheered

A video has shown that Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela, started his music career while still a little boy.

In the viral clip, Seun was at Afrika Shrine, performing during his late father's album launch in 1990.

Video of young Seun Kuti performing in shrine emerges. Photo credit @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

The music act, who flaunted his uncompleted building, was the first to take over the stage while Fela was launching his album titled 'Confusion Break Bone' at the Shrine in 1990.

Seun Kuti lead Fela's band

In the recording, the controversial personality led FeIa's band during the opening ceremony.

He was wearing a white buba and sokoto while holding the microphone firmly and the back-up singers singing after him.

At a point, Fela had to take over from him, though Seun Kuti didn't leave the stage.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to young Seun singing

Reactions have trailed the video of young Seun Kuti singing. Here are some of the comments below:

@verydarkblackman:

"AGBA."

@itshelenpaul:

"Shrine in computer village for ikeja, thank goodness social media no dey that time.#memories."

@makada_deadofwrite:

"If you notice the backup singers you see mama burna behind."

@samutokawazaki:

"God bless your family man… From your great grand father, to your grand mom, to your uncles, your dad, yourself, your brother and sister, your nephew and the rest of your family including those to come… May the legacy continue to live on."

@iamdjcenteliba:

"When I hear him speak, I see the level of social and mental awareness of Baba Fela!!"

@asiricomedy:

"Baba don stubborn since small. See stance now. Big bird for a reason.

@klord07:

"33yrs after still d same BS, it can never be ok with that system. Y’all need to be wise mhen….chai #fixyourselves."

@adekunlewestribosky:

"@samklef parent failed him I swear. "

@adelakun_olokun.art:

"You don’t expect elephant to give birth to ant. See the way baba Fela was watching with so much joy."

@kennydgreat:

"The mark any great man can live is a thriving legacy through his offspring."

SamkIef slams Seun Kuti

Legit.ng had reported that Samklef made a video to address Seun Kuti's attitude as he ordered him to stop calling out musicians.

According to him, Seun was living off his late father's glory, as Samklef accused him of seeking online validation.

He noted that the singer was jealous of his colleagues, and he compared him to his late father in the viral audio recording.

