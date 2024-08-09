Nigerian superstar Wizkid left his fans and followers in admiration following his addictive delivery on Asake's Lungu Boy album

The Yahoo Boy No Laptop prodigy released his third studio album in the early hours of Friday, August 8

However, a couple of music lovers have gone across several social media platforms to rave about the song featuring the Essence hitmaker

Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, has delighted his fans with a brilliant verse on Asake's newly released studio album, Lungu Boy.

The "Lonely At The Top" singer dropped the album in the early hours of Friday, August 9, 2024.

Wizkid's verse on Asake's Lungu Boy trended. Credit: @wizkid, @asakemusic

This 13-track project features collaborations with notable artists such as Wizkid, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Central Cee, and Brazilian diva Ludmilla.

Wizkid's contribution, "MMS," adds to the album's tranquil opening third with its soothing, almost hypnotic vibe.

Reflecting on his collaboration with the Essence hitmaker, Asake revealed that the Afrobeats star has been a significant source of inspiration for him as a young, aspiring artist in the vibrant city of Lagos.

See the post below:

Wizkid trends amid Lungu Boy release

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@zxenergyy:

"Real recognize real."

@sales_unwana:

"Who else listened to wizkid verse more than 10 times. Just repost this, don't say anyThing. I don't want the 30bingos to cry."

@big_yanks:

"E get which artist when no dey look up to big wiz. Even obiyo sef . Big wiz for a reason."

@_LIYAZ:

I swear MMS na motivation... The song dey on replay since I wake up... I don use am write 3 educational content this morning biggest bird na motivation wallahi

@0Chynese:

"Can’t say the same thing for Davido or burna boy! Levels dey this thing my brudah."

@Ayozvictor:

"They all want to be like Popsy."

