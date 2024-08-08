Burna Boy is trending after the singer wowed fans in a different ensemble than they are used to seeing him in

The singer was spotted during one of his recent performances dressed like the Scottish, as he adorned in a shirt and tie and paired it with a skousers

His appearance thrilled the concertgoers who cheered him on as soon as he came on stage to entertain them

Fashion has rapidly evolved, and some pieces are no longer gender-specific. An example is a trending video of Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, at his recent performance.

The African giant wore shirts and Skousers (a skirt and trousers in one piece). In the video recording, the singer is seen performing at one of his music shows, but eagle-eyed netizens soon realize what he is wearing.

Burna Boy wows fans in skirt. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The outfit, peculiar to the Scottish, fit the singer like a glove, and he looked astonishing in it.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer trended following his speech at his sister Nissi's 30th birthday celebration.

The video of the party spurred reactions as fans admired his relationship with his sibling and family at large.

Fans react to Burna Boy's outfit

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@jeffebonzer:

"001 for a reason."

@boyfrienddarlingz:

"Full of talent and a happy man indeed my very own ODG."

@bobdamiz__:

"Thank God say na burna boy.. let's assume it's Wizkid or olamide I bet Nigerian guys will start wearing skirts."

@big_capable:

"Senior bruhhhh."

@ile_lade_wa:

"Burna skirt."

@biqmillar:

"God just troway talent for your body.. R plenty poor."

@nonelikeking:

"Most booked and highest paid indeed!!"

@tamyhart:

"Oner no cancel Burna boy again?"

@dammy4989:

"Na skirt baba wear."

