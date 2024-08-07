Singer Danny Young has said that he is the youngest artist to come out of Nigeria while granting an interview

According to him, what he said cannot be debated as he was stating the fact and everyone in the music industry knows about it

The singer also called the names of some prominent artists in Nigeria and told his fans to ask them personally

Nigerian singer, Ajibola Oluwamuyiwa Danladi, professionally known as Danny Young, has made some claims about his music career while granting an interview with Echo Room.

The singer, who stirred controversy after claiming that Fuji music was dead, said in the interview that he is the youngest artist to come out of Nigeria.

According to him, he started out in 2006, and he released his first album in 2007. He explained that what he said was a statement of fact, and it cannot be debated by anyone.

Danny Young says Wizkid is aware

In the recording, the 'Oju tiwon' crooner said that Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, was aware of what he said during the interview. He dared his fans to call the singer and ask him about the claim.

Danny Young also mentioned that the likes of D'banj and Don Jazzy can attest to the fact that he was younger than every other artiste when he started his music career.

This is not the first time that Danny Young will be making some bold claims about his career. He once said that he paved the way for Asake, Seyi Vibez because of the kind of music they do.

Below is the video:

