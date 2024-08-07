A young boy has shared a TikTok post showing his father's reaction after finding out that he blocked him on the platform

In a voice note, the angry father unleashed his annoyance on his son and also criticised one of the videos he watched on his page

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian boy's decision to block his father on TikTok led to a serious drama after the man found out.

The father, determined to reach his son, discovered a way to access his TikTok account and watch his videos despite being blocked.

Dad tackles son who blocked him on TikTok Photo credit: @fiyinisnotakid/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad blasts son over TikTok post

In a post shared via the boy's TikTok handle @fiyinisnotakid, he revealed his father's response after finding out that he was blocked.

The man sent a voice note expressing his annoyance and criticising one of the videos his son posted.

In the video, the boy tried to force out tears while playing a foreign music and his confused father questioned his emotional response to the foreign song.

He asked if his son understood the lyrics and why he was crying over a song that had no personal significance.

In his words:

"For over 3 to 4 days I have been finding how to get to you. It is like you blocked me. But you thought you are wise. You blocked me but I am able to see you. So you are still on TikTok? Look at what you posted. You don't even know that song and you are so sober and crying.

"What's all these that you are doing? What are you crying for? You did not even cry for yourself or for your country you are crying for foreign song. Do you even know the meaning of that song? Stubborn and silly boy. I know what to do."

Reactions as dad blasts son over TikTok

Netizens who watched the TikTok video shared their opinions in the comments section.

@Oluwatumininu said:

"I just checked page Fiyin, make we no lie, na rakuraku u dey do."

@Queen Moremi said:

"He is sounding like one of my lecturers (Mr Gbite) he will correct you in ways like this."

@𝐎𝐫eoluwa said:

"Let’s see the video his referring to. Let see the rakuraku video."

@CODNaijaEdit stated:

"He doesn't understand abi na him no understand the the song."

@Tiffany said:

"Your daddy sha won know why u they cry eh fine boy. What did you want us to learn now."

@Chioma said:

"You'll be doing rakunraku and be vexing the man."

@Tomiwa added:

"He said you don’t even cry for yourself or your country. Abeg wetin be your own with country?"

Watch the video below:

