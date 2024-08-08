May Edochie, Yul Edochies former wife, was one of the celebrities who consoled veteran actor Francis Duru over his loss

May Edochie, Yul Edochie's estranged wife, joined the list of celebrities who reached out to Nollywood actor Francis Duru following the tragic loss of his young son, Ifeanyi.

Recall that the veteran movie star broke down recently on social media following the death of his 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

Duru uploaded a photo of his cheerful son, along with an emotional caption in which he speculated on what may have caused his death.

According to the actor, his son battled like a lion for his life. Francis Duru then proceeded to give all honour to God, acknowledging that it was His will.

As the news spread like wildfire, May Edochie took to the comments to offer kind words to the grieving father.

The mum of now three kids expressed her deepest condolences from a place of experience. She further asked God to grant the young soul eternal rest.

In her words:

"Oh no…. This is heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss. We just can't question God. Be consoled. May his gentle soul RIP!"

See her comment below:

