Portable has given an update about what was going on in Sango, Ogun state, an area he lives and transact business

He shared a video to show how peaceful the place was despite the bad road and poverty the people were battling with

The singer noted that people are too busy to be protesting, they prefer to look for money and how to survive

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has informed his fans that there was no protest taking in Sango, Ogun state where he resides.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had sparked outrage after saying that protest was for the poor. He added that he doesn't have a poverty mentality again.

In a new video shared by the singer, he explained that Sango people were no longer slaves, which was why they didn't join the protest.

According to him, the area is still poverty-stricken and the government have not yet repaired all the bad roads, however, people have been going about their businesses peacefully.

Portable shares video

While he was in a moving car, he shared a video to show how Sango was bubbling with activities.

The Zeh nation boss boasted that he was born in the state, and he grew up there too and that Sango was known for protest and thuggery, but that was no longer the case.

The controversial singer also explained that since they have been demonstrating, the government has not helped them, so they are now busy looking for a way to help themselves.

In his words:

“I was born in Ogun state and I grew up there. There is no protest here. People are enjoying in Sango, we are no longer slaves. They didnt repair the road, we used to lead protest in Ota, we were protesting and they didnt help us. The kind of suffer head the father suffered must not extend to the pikin, na how to make it we dey look for."

See the video here :

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ijoba_lande1:

"No be ur fault ode."

@iamgold_ofure:

"This same sango that literally all their boys beg and task people to feed?one can’t even walk through ojuore peacefully without them not jumping on you begging for #50,#100. Make them no protest! Ebi ape shegeshege si won lara!

@frank26bf:

"Unfollowed , you just no dey understand yourself at all."

@world_fortunate01:

"If you video my papa portable."

@alvinakata:

"He lost 100k followers already nice one."

@boycuavo__:

"I dey unfollow your Papa front today and make e no better for your children dem go suffer wetin others Dey suffer."

@hea_rt1367:

"Make we report this yokel account abeg you fam."

@tommle501:

"Bros think of tomorrow don’t think of what is happening now cuz people are not wish to be poor then stop all this bro cuz nobody knows tomorrow."

@birthdayplug_:

"Mumu who be ur fans?"

@_lotto_2468:

"Unfollow."

Portable compares self to Dangote

Meanwhile, Portable made a comparison between himself and Aliko Dangote in a viral video while talking about the protest.

In the clip, he said that the protest was only for the poor, and he asked if the rich has ever been seen at such places.

His video sparked reactions among fans who were not pleased with what he said as they blasted him in the comment section.

