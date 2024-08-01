Portable has made a comparison between himself and Aliko Dangote in a viral video while talking about the protest

In the viral clip, he said that the protest was only for the poor, and he asked if the rich has ever been seen at such places

His video sparked reactions among fans who were not pleased with what he said as they blasted him in the comment section

Zeh Nation boss, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has met the wrath of fans with a video he made about the nationwide protest.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had blasted those who accused him of leading the EndSARS protest a few years ago. He said he was poor then, which was why he took part in the demonstration.

Portable talks about protest. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the controversial singer, he compared himself to Aliko Dangote and said that the protest was only for the poor.

Portable blasts protesters

In the recording, the music star, who got compensated by the government, explained that protesters were thieves as many used to snatch bags.

The Zeh Nation boss further said that the protest would be snatched from the right people and turned into something else.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the recording. Here are some of them below:

@iam_lekis_m_m:

"This one no get sense."

@morounranti123:

"You dey mind d werey ni."

@realprince_gram_14:

"No be your fault."

@adeolabamidele:

"You dey mind Portable he go dey alright."

@mayorofabuja9:

"@portablebaeby ode!!"

@walexzyhughes12:

"Person wey de craze."

@aston_martins74:

"Make Una report this guy about massively abeg."

@joe9icexclusive1:

"Mugu after smoking rubbish u come online dey talk rubbish na we fans the fans way make wrong person celebrity.. internet doesn't forget."

@salamakindele:

"So David was poor b4 joining the Endsars’ protest?? Tufia."

Portable flies to Abuja amid protest

Legit.ng reported that the controversial Nigerian singer had sparked reactions online after he shared a video on his page leaving Lagos for Abuja.

In the viral clip, Portable was heard bragging about flying first class and not being scared of the Hunger Protests happening across the country.

The singer noted that he was going to Abuja and would be performing at a show in the nation's capital later that night.

Source: Legit.ng