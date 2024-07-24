Singer Portable and his wife Ashabi Simple got their fans talking after he shared a video of her online

The video was a combination of different pictures of Ashabi wearing an outfit that is identified with herbalists

She held a gun and struck different poses for the camera, and Portable noted that she was not a stubborn lady

Away from his controversies, singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable decided to hail his wife, actress Ashabi Simple, as he shared one of her qualities.

Portable speaks fondly about his wife Ashabi Simple. Image credit: portablebaeby, Ashabi Simple

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation record label boss posted a photo collage of his fourth wife with the audio of one of his songs that centred on stubbornness and how he was more stubborn.

He also cleared the air that Ashabi Simple wasn't stubborn and she responded by saying that she has a soft heart with several emojis.

In the video, she wore a traditional outfit with cowries that depicted the roles of herbalists (Babalawo) in Yoruba movies. She also held a gun and displayed several postures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some of the singer's fans wondered why he was praising Ashabi and they suggested it could be because of their level of intimacy.

See Portable's post below:

Fans react to Portable's post

Several netizens have reacted to the singer's post about Ashabi. See some of the comments below:

Ashabi Simple @mohsimple_:

"Omolile pro max with soft heart abi."

@ade__moore025:

"Nah this one side you sleep yesterday? Idamu adugbo (Disturbance of the area)."

@king_______ola:

"Ashabi don give you mad style last night abi? Na why you Dey praises her now."

@kingpinarts_:

"Wait oo, Portable na producer? I no understand how these songs take dey drop overnight."

@adura_tt:

"Asabi Simple one said, “If Portable no kiss me I fit dey cry."

@ebukayfire:

"Baba don collect better doggy last night."

@zinojefferson:

"This Juju fit wage nuclear bomb?"

Portable lambasts Ashabi Simple

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was not resting anytime soon as he had continued to criticise his fourth wife Ashabi Simple.

He made a video lambasting her for daring to climb on his social relevance to advertise for his fans.

His continued vituperations made fans wonder what Ashabi Simple saw in him, and they described him as her enemy.

Source: Legit.ng