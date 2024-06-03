Lasisi Elenu has shared a video of his daughter taking Ice cream for the first and how she reacted after tasting it

In the clip, the little girl was jumping up and ready to grab the delicious desert from her father as she watched in excitement

After collecting it from him, she screamed "Eye Kweeen" and grabbed it from her father, after tasting it, she complimented the desert

Skit maker, Nosa Afolabi, professionally known as Lasisi Elenu, has warmed hearts with a video of her daughter he posted.

The little girl, who was born in 2022, was taking ice cream for the first time and her father recorded the scene.

In the sweet video, she was standing on the chair as her father dished out the desert for her in an ice cream cone. Her excitement was so obvious as she collected the sweet desert from him while screaming “Eye Kweeeen"

Lasisi Elenu and daughter share ice cream. Photo credit @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

Lasisi Elenu's daughter impresses fan

In the recording, the little girl, who turned one last year, screamed yummy after tasting ice cream.

She sat down to enjoy it while her father was trying to communicate with her.

Taking the caption of his post, the content creator said his daughter wouldn't allow anyone to hear word since tasting the ice cream.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have expressed excitement in seeing the video. Here are some of their reactions:

@brymolawale:

"Her Most ‘High Queen."

@iam_kudoz:

"Abeg me too I want Ahh kweeem too."

@jst_dawn:

"Eye Kpim, eye kweem, Ai kwim. Different shades of Ice cream I've learned today."

@mhiz_jennywilliams:

"Immediately i saw babyrain i started watching and laughing."

@tissynnachi:

"Such a princess."

@pandawhyteee:

"Baby girl no even remember her Steeze as she see Ice cream."

@heynonso:

"Ahh kweeeem."

@creamy.dency:

"This lil darling is way toooooo smart for her age , way too intelligent."

@yourgirlzee_ewatomi:

"She’s so funny like her parents."

@layinka27:

"Ice cream from the best."

Lasisi Elenu dances with pregnant wife

In another news about the couple, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu, got his fans gushing when he shared a video of himself and his heavily pregnant wife, Nonso Adika.

In the caption of the video, the funnyman wondered about pregnancy cravings as he revealed the hilarious things Nonso loves to do.

He gave shout-outs to all mothers, and Nigerians trooped to the comments section of the video to share mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng