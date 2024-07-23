Naira Marley has inspired his fans with a quote on closed doors and what to do about them when it happens

According to him, when life shuts a door against anyone, the person should not give up but make attempt to open the door

The post sparked reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to give their short takes about it

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley, has sparked outrage after sharing a quote with his fans on social media.

The music star, who was linked to Mohabd's death, said that doors closed by life are not meant to be left closed.

Naira Marley's quote stirs reactions. Photo credit @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

According to him, all attempts must be made to re-open such doors. He noted that entryways were made to be opened and closed.

Fans in the comment section would have none of what Naira Marley said about closed doors, and most people taunted him about it.

Recall that this is not the first time that the Marlian boss would be releasing nuggets or advice to his fans on social media.

He once told them that what people think about them was not their business.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Naira Marley's post about closed doors

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some below:

@tee_girlie:

"You were one of those that shut Mohbad’s door…. forget about your door it will not reopen until you confess."

@mandy_7486:

"Bros for your own case na iron door we shot o, can never be opened."

@surplus_101_:

"@nairamarley you go explain Taya."

@official_pineiro:

"Werey don first agree say him door close."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"At least him feel am say the door close,e never see anything."

@sergio_777780:

"Door don close forever."

@oggnifty:

"Money don dey finish killer."

@mz_potable:

"Baba turn motivational speaker."

@otorroseline:

"You people should forgive him."

@presh__ie147:

"Oga you’re cancelled!"

