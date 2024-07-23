Nigerian singer Davido made waves online after he casually announced the new lavish diamond tooth he got himself

The singer, in a viral video spotted by Legit.ng announced that his mouth ornament cost him $500k

Fans and netizens who came across video of the musician showing off his tooth had different hot takes as they compared him to his colleagues

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, buzzed the internet with a video of him flaunting his new diamond-encrusted teeth.

In a post made by popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, Davido revealed that the mouth ornament cost him $500k (about N800 million).

Davido announced his new diamond tooth. Credit: @davido

The 'Unavailable' hitmaker was excited in the viral video as he bragged about his tooth and showed it to the camera.

In the footage, Davido, who gifted his wife's manager, Ubi Franklin, a 64 million naira car, opened his mouth widely to allow his expensive tooth to glister.

Watch the video below:

Davido's tooth spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veevyann_:

"Even to kiss David na Luxury . Chioma dey enjoy."

kenny__hassan:

"Even if it worth $5m nothing concern me button.. you can only deceive mufasa and others.. tho am one your fans and I love you.. but must you say everything my king.."

mr__temidayo:

"Wizkid will just smile , he doesn't care about letting people know the price. FC FL."

chioma4eva:

"Nothing is pleasurable the most when you can work hard and stil enjoy the fruit of your labor the way that gives you joy....thats one of the most essential part of working hard and more importantly is when such is done at a younger age. No wonder AKU NA AKA MMA NA OKOROBIA....please find an Igbo friend to explain this to you. @davido you work so hard and deserves to enjoy your money... do what makes you happy period."

domez_nico:

"I no deh believe social media lifestyle again since portable jump gate."

authentic___001:

"But your teeth is not our business, win Grammy."

emmy_richie_4pf:

"Make grown man day do this kind thing chai omo nah why I like my Idolo."

woodenfloorsnigeria:

"If you're a man above 35yrs and this showy lifestyle still FREAKKS you,you need prayers!"

baba_lee___:

"Burna boy used same amount pay up hospital bills for all patients."

evesoal:

"Imagine someone wearing your life goals in his teeth hustle o."

