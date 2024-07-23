Reactions have trailed a tweet by Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, professionally known as Ruger

The music star took to Twitter to share a piece of relationship advice with his fellow men, which created abuzz online

In his tweet, he details the next line of action for them if they ever get caught cheating by their partners

Michael Adebayo Olayinka, professionally known as Ruger, is trending following a controversial tweet he shared.

Ruger, notable for his controversial posts and love for ladies, took to Twitter to advise his gender. According to the singer, men should not make the mistake of going back to any girl who has caught them cheating before.

Maintaining his stance, he shared that if a man makes this mistake, he will be served back in his own coin.

Ruger wrote:

"Never go back to a girl that caught you cheating. She go do her own back. Even if she forgive me in the name of God."

Ruger's tweet has caused a buzz on social media, with ladies sharing their hot takes and experiences. Some men have also concurred with Ruger's stance and discussed their fair share of paybacks.

Netizens react to Ruger's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some hot takes below

@iamteddylicious:

"Ruger sef dey see shege with one eyes."

@1intro_vert:

"I feel attacked cuz I actually did my revenge successfully."

@prinagold:

"It’s good y’all are gradually realizing that cheating can be reciprocated."

@chris._udoh:

"Lol. I'm a man of pride. After she catch me I will still be claiming right and she will be the one to apologize last Las."

@_i.am.jude:

"Nobody truly forgives cheating, they either loose respect and love or give you another man's child."

@nora_okeke:

"I like the way God take share problem give everyone. This one na your problem."

@dapoxplain:

"Na that cheating I no fit do sha. I be one woman man Fr."

@princessbella080:

"Some of us don’t want another body count."

@the_art_rebel:

"If he cheating I’m doing him worse."

