“Na to Dey Sell Gala Remain“: Naira Marley & Sam Larry Raise Eyebrow After Storming NURTW’s Party
- Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry were at an NURTW's street party recently and their fans were not happy
- The two were seen dancing and vibing to a music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event
- A backdrop of the chairman of the NURTW of the zone where the party was held was placed behind them
Controversial street pop singer, AFeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, and his close aide, Samsom Balogun, aka, Sam Larry have caused a stir on social media with the kind of event they both attended.
The two have been in the eyes of the storm since the death of Mohbad as they were fingered in his untimely demise.
In the video making the round, they were at an event coordinated by the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW. They were seen having a go time at the street party.
Sam Larry and Naira Marley vibe to music
In the recording, the two were seen vibing to good music from Alabi Pasunma. The song was a prayer that he will not return to square one after enjoying fame and wealth.
The controversial personalities, who were visited by a popular cleric recently were sitting on the high table at the event.
See the post below
Reactions trail the presence of Naira Marley and Sam Larry at the event. Here are some of the comments below:
@doriswealthy:
"Samlarry just misled naira Marley."
@memesbysopaid_ng:
"Naira no want make one secret cast baba just Dey do normal cooperate."
@lexis_wil:
"Incoming Ikorodu keke chairman loading.'
2ajockey_emirate;
"God I see what you are doing ooo, Mohbad don't rest yet, continue give them pressure."
@dunmah_ikah:
"Killy and killishi.'
@ifeoluwa_mia:
"Na to collect park."
@akpomedaye_stanley:
"Na to sell Gale remain."
@ola_niyi77:
"Who be the werey wey add the sound “Mi o ni di ero eyin laye mi”"
@adunniade_homes_properties
"Naira don finally leave music industry go join national union."
@opilo113:
"We still love una."
Naira Marley and Sam Larry taken for investigation
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested for interrogation by the Lagos state police.
The two were taken by law enforcement agents because they were suspects in the untimely death of the late singer, Mohabd.
Naira Marley promised to cooperate with the authorities as they were remanded by the Yaba Magistrate court. They were there for 21 days as investigation into their case progressed.
