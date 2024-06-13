Naira Marley's recent attempt to gather his Marlian fans on X social platform has caused a buzz online

The Marlian label boss, in a tweet that has since gone viral, revealed the trait of his popular fanbase

However, his post triggered backlashes on social media as many continued to drag him over Mohbad's death

Popular rapper and singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is making headlines after he recently offered advice to his fanbase, Marlians.

In a tweet via his official X handle, Naira Marley said that members of his Marlian fanbase should not bother about what anyone in the world has to say about them.

Naira Marley sends a message to his fanbase. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The singer, in another tweet, also declared that he would always be a Marlian for life.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“As a Marlian, what people in the world think of you is really none of your business….Marlians 4 Life “

See Naira Marley's tweet below

See another tweet by Naira Marley below:

Recall that Naira Marley mocked people who used Ogun to lay curses on him over Mohbad's death.

Netizens react to Naira Marley's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the singer's tweet, read them below:

ChuchoMaine:

"Na only u dey do a Marlian now…your members don quit."

badboicantzzz:

"Normal but Omo Te kpa nko ?"

Deyvxxd_:

"Who dey follow you do Marlian in 2024? No go warm your Eba."

iam_kassper:

"Na only u and zino wey be the only marlian wey don make am. Why ?"

Princez_eve:

"People still Dey call themselves marlians for 2024??? No go warm your kunu drink."

essienalbert_:

"Marlians not existing anymore dude."

AdeHimSef:

"Lmfao If you still dey do marlian for 2024 e no go bettter for you and your generation."

BenRmc_:

"Werey go warm kunnu drink nobody dey follow ur papa do marlians."

Naira Marley's attends Jumat

Legit.ng also reported that Naira Marley returned to God weeks after he was released from police custody.

Following the Mohbad controversies, Naira Marley was seen at a mosque in Lagos, showing his personality's philanthropic side.

He was seen giving out food and cash to people at the mosque after observing Jumat services.

Source: Legit.ng