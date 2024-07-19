A throwback picture of Shallipopi has been sighted online, and it has generated massive reactions among his fans

In the photo, he was standing beside an Edo chief wearing red clothe and traditional Edo beads on his neck

The singer was wearing white T-shirt and black trouser while holding a cutlass in his hands as he stood beside the man

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi, stirred reactions after an old picture of his standing by an Edo chief surfaced online.

The picture was taken when the music act, who unveiled his record label last year, was still a teenager. He was standing as a guard beside an Edo chief.

Shallipopi's old picture causes stir. Photo credit @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

While the man was sitting, Shallipopi was seen standing beside him to ensure his safety.

Shallipopi hold Edo traditional cutlass

In the photo, the singer, who unveiled his lover weeks ago, had a traditional Edo cutlass in his hands.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and black trouser, while the cutlass was held up in the air.

Below is the picture:

Shallipopi's throwback picture stirs reaction

Reactions trail Shallipopi's old picture. Here are some of the comments below:

@adorhrah:

"lol, Akpi papa rugged pass shalli own o and still no way, who go blow go blow forget Evian."

@jahblezz01:

"Allah."

@emenike_09:

"Lol mumu talk. Why akpi no blow?"

@jehushiesty:

"Why his papa no use the Evian buy jet??"

@emmyryx_:

"That’s not his pop,na palace boy."

@benzi2fresh:

"Baba don baff soap tire."

@iamdmassnamie01_b_t_b:

"Sure Evian."

@manlike__nino:

"The man is just a Chief o not a juju man."

Shallipopi rates his colleagues

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the fast-rising Nigerian singer was recently put on the spot during an interview.

The singer, who recently performed his joint single, Benin Boys with Rema at Wireless in Finsbury Park, London, was asked to rate industry giants.

He noted that every artist in Nigeria was a star who shines differently, irrespective of their genre of music. His response had fans hailing him for being smart rather than playing into the hands of the media, who were willing to drag him after the interview.

Source: Legit.ng