A young boy showed his love for Davido and went to the extent of copying the outfit the singer wore during his wedding

Obajomiloju Nathan rocked a traditional white and red outfit which he combined with coral beads, giving him a regal look

His schoolmates also rocked lovely outfits as they posed for their school's cultural day and got the commendation of netizens

A young boy, Obajomiloju Nathan, looked stunning in an imitation of the outfit Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, wore for his traditional wedding on June 25.

The cultural attire was a combination of a white top and a red wrapper with beads on his neck. He also wore a red beaded cap that gave him a royal vibe.

In the photos shared by @mercyobidake, he wore beads on both wrists and blended his attire with black shoes. His schoolmates were not left out as they turned up in beautiful regalia.

The female pupils slayed in Edo-themed outfits, which comprised a red wrapper or dress and red beads on their shoulders. They also had beaded crowns.

Several netizens admitted that the nine-year-old boy who dressed like the Afrobeats singer nailed the look, and they commended his mother for a job well done.

Reactions to the boy's outfit

@nneamaka2016:

"He smashed it."

@hannat_stitches:

"Low budget Davido."

@pamelaojubiaja:

"To even their looks. The young boy looks like Davido facially."

@barbiejay_r:

"Lovely."

@pamelaojubiaja:

"So cute."

@mimiluv734:

"He rocked it well. The mum did a very good job. Davido come and see for yourself."

Little boy mimics Lateef Adeimeji's outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that a cute little boy was in high spirits as he mimicked the outfit worn by Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji.

He started with his white shirt, which was blended with a black trouser, and the time he wore his outfit was synchronised with that of the actor.

The last attire was an Agbada that was designed in a flowery pattern, and he had netizens wowed by the creative thought.

