Adorable Moment Davido Acknowledged His Elders Before Sitting Trends: "True Yoruba Son of D Soil”
Music

Adorable Moment Davido Acknowledged His Elders Before Sitting Trends: "True Yoruba Son of D Soil”

by  Shade Metibogun 2 min read
  • A video showing Davido greeting his elders at an event attended by his family members has surfaced online
  • In the recording, he was wearing an aso ebi made of ankara and prostrated to greet the people he met on the seat before going to sit down
  • When he got to his father's sister, he gave her a peck and moved on, an act which elicited various reactions from netizens

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sparked reactions after a video of what he did to elders at an event in Osogbo, Osun state, surfaced online.

In the recording, the newly married singer was seen prostrating and shaking the elders he met on the seat.

His father was sitting close to Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, and he greeted the two of them.

Davido greets elders at event in Osogbo, Osun state.
Davido greets elders at event in Osogbo, Osun state. Photo credit @adeleke_001
Source: Instagram

He prostrated before them and shook each of their hands before proceeding to his seat.

Davido shares hug with aunt

In the viral clip, the Hayya Hayya crooner's aunt was sitting next to his dad. He walked up to her and gave her a warm hug.

The Grammy nominee also gave her a peck before he moved to his seat.

Below is the video:

Reactions over video of Davido greeting elders

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens about the video. Here are some of their responses below:

@queen._.abiodun_:

"I love him so much for his humanity."

@davidbond543:

"See that kiss."

@ritq545:

"001, owo baba lmade, owo baba ibeji."

@nickywild_:

"That why na 001."

@bouqui231:

"Who is that woman that gave him that peck."

@boi.sleek:

"Oriade baba Imade!! @davido."

@dr_madu001:

"Too humble."

@senator_package:

"Speaker stand up for 001."

@investor_ajayi:

"Yoruba culture too sweet."

@aauaplug:

"His father greeting him like a stranger ."

Davido prostates for Governor Adeleke at wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido showed appreciation to the father figures in his life at his wedding.

In the viral video been sighted online, he hugged his father in a sweet moment as he prostrated for his uncle, who is the governor of Osun state.

The clip stirred reactions from fans, who have been following the wedding of the singer, as they gushed over his humility.

