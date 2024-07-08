A video of the way Olu Maintain sprayed KWAM 1 at a party with dollars surfaced online and has generated reactions

In the clip, he took his time to bring out the dollars from his purse as he checked the money he was spraying

The video generated reactions as fan shared their hot takes in the comment section where the post was made

Nigerian singer Volumize Adegbulu, professionally known as Olu Maintain, caused stir with the way and amount he sprayed on KWAM 1 at a party.

He was seen counting the money and squeeing something in the purse before he started to spray the veteran singer.

Olu Maintain sprays KWAM 1 at event. Photo credit @mrolumaintain/@kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

King Waisu praised the music act, who spent money on AY's wife to high heavens, as other people joined to lavish money on KWAM 1.

Fans were quick to notice the way he tried to hide some dollars before he picked the ones he wanted and sprayed the singer, who recently stepped in to Davido and Dammy Krane's feud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post here :

How fans reacted to the video of Olu Maintain spraying dollars

Netizens reacted to the clip of Olu Maintain and King Wasiu. Here are some of the comments below:

@trader_bf:

"That’s 770,695.00 Nigerian Naira."

@villa.cassh:

"Even Olamide talk am say i no fit maintain like Olu Maintain."

@akintoladammy:

"This one right from day one em don dey hustle."

@diamond_tv2307:

"Na him bring yahoo to Nigeria."

@jydojydo:

"Maintain boss."

@fabuzanotti:

"Karmakazee on a kentro level."

@sonofgodforeverandever:

"You think Olu doesn’t have money no worry Olu na still boss before them daddy of gen z Dey see money shout up and down Olu and eldee don them get money no worry."

@geeking_xx:

"Why did he take forever to spray him?, all these rich people sef."

@mohammed_lexus:

"First Nigerian wey collect 1 million dollar life ."

@big.chimao:

"Na him cast yahoo."

@9jahoodlum:

"The first aza man."

Olu Maintain's neck piece amuses fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olu Maintain shared new videos on social media, that got fans talking.

In the clips, the Yahooze crooner was seen flaunting his jewellery as he rocked several rings on his fingers with shiny bracelets.

The video seemed to amuse many netizens, with some of them either praising his steeze or asking questions

Source: Legit.ng