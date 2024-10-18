Details have merged about Wizkid's most anticipated song off his much talked about album Morayo

In a post on social media, it was stated that the song was written by 19 People both in Nigeria and internationally

The post sparked outrage among 30BG because Wizkid's fans have boasted that their favourite used to write by himself

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has faced the wrath of 30BG after details emerged that he used 19 People for one of his songs.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had called Davido's songwriter, Peruzzi, a pant washer while the two were having a feud last year. He also blasted the Timeless crooner for using songwriters.

In a post which surfaced online, it was stated that the Ojuelega's song 'Piece of my Heart' where he featured Brent Faiyaz was written by 19 People.

Details about Wizkid's song

In the post, it was stated that the music star, who loves playing football, was part of the people who wrote the song.

It also had both local and international writers on board as well. The post didn't sit well with 30BGs, who are Davido's fans because of what the Grammy Award winner had said in the past about their favourite.

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Wizkid's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@davetns1:

"If na davido now them go say e no get talent."

@am.jerrycool:

"19 writers for one song."

@kingzaram1:

"No matter how he tek write am the song no fit blow."

@mkhalid_2:

"The song can only top 1 for days base on eye service streaming by the fans give the song 1 week e never top self but if e top give am 1 week the real gbedus go line up for the top back fikan wa kan fi kan."

@emmydon684:

"Shey una say na wizkid Dey writes all he song by himself, fc make una Dey calm down oo."

@oriyomi_dmw:

"Lol baba no trust him own ability , he no wan make the song flop and he can’t help it baba had to summon avengers on one small track oo… thank God I stan Davido."

@deksyn:

"Ontop wack song na 19ppl write, but den tok say old taker no deh use song writer nii ,seems e don 4lo himself tok truth."

@soft_insta12:

"No wonda d song delay well … the 19th person just finish! ."

@iamjamesey:

"If no be say pride e for beg Peruzzi join."

FC develops dance steps for Morayo

Legit.ng had reported that fans of Wizkid had released the dance video for his anticipated album Morayo, and it has gone viral online.

In the clip, two of the singer's fans were seen vibing and making dance moves to one of the songs off the album.

The recording sparked reactions among fans of Wizkid's arch rival Davido who shared their hot takes about it.

Source: Legit.ng