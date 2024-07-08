Nigerian reality TV star and former winner of the Big Brother Naija show, Phyna, has joined the list of celebrities who think that VDM is essential

Her comment comes on the tail of influencer Ashmusy and Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's drama

After Ashmusy made the refund of over €120, Phyna took to Twitter to share her thoughts and drum support for the activist

Nigerian multi-talented Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has expressed her support for Nigerian activist Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

You will recall that Legit.ng had previously shared that it was not until Verydarkman called social media influencer Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, out that she refunded the sum of over €120 to a client to whom she failed to provide services.

Although the influencer came forward to explain her side of things, many believed she only bulged due to VDM's interference.

After the drama, Phyna took to Twitter to admit that VDM is necessary in society. Phyna was not the first to say such words; Seun Kuti, Fela's last son, had previously made such an utterance.

Phyna wrote:

"I will agree publicly that very dark man is a necessity, E get why! Happy Sunday"

See her tweet here:

Reactions to Phyna's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@theangeljbsmith:

"Sigh."

@priceless_u9ice:

"VDM is a public display of rubbish and Phyna is the female version of himself mtcheeeeeeeew."

@pepsystarr_:

"Normally phyna no get sense."

@baibybig25:

"Perfect response from Angel."

@floragal1st:

"Phyna for this one wen you talk so.... Sorry to say sense is far from you."

@prettytall__girl:

"Make she tell am to come resolve her family issues an."

@am____ba:

"Birds of feathers flock together,I’m not even surprised."

@declutterwithkateokunnu:

"So bcos u don't like Vdm,she must hate him too?I am her biggest fan but I don't like Vdm so I should force her to hate him?"

