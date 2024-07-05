Portable has alerted his fans that he was in a huge debt because he was ripped in America by some show promoters

In a video making the rounds on social media, he noted that he was rejected six times by the America embassy

The singer also said that he had collected N3.6million for the show but couldn't go, and he was told to refund more than double of that amount

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has cried out over the kind of debt he is in after being ripped by some show promoters abroad.

The controversial singer made a video and claimed that he was supposed to travel to America but was rejected six times at her embassy. According to him, he was blamed for not speaking good English.

Speaking further, he noted that he was paid N3.6million for the show and many people had bought tickets, but he couldn't make it because he was not given a visa.

Portable cries over debt. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable shares amount to refund

Explaining further, the music star known for calling out people added that the show promoters asked him to pay more than double of what he was given. They asked him to pay more than N20million but he has paid N18 million so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He complained that he had been ripped and labelled the show promoters greedy.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the video made by Zazu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some below:

@b_blaq_alhaji:

"Them tell you befor to stop showing off the diollars in the USA."

@_____lade:

"Nah Ijebu lace wey dey get hole dey use for portable when him dey baby Bcus I never see anybody wey him mouth as loose as this thing.'

@hardeymorlar_123:

"This one dey among the celebrities in Nigeria?"

@kvng_blavk10:

"This guy is a full time cruise."

@adeiza__leramoh:

"This Portable na clown."

@hilarioushoma:

"This is what he does to stay relevant, his Manager is really doing a good job to keep him going... indeed she's pushing this narrative towards him so he won't fade like others."

@whiitebiird:

" I burst laugh this guy ehn. Crase for morning recover by evening crase again for midnight recover later in the day."

@tpednut:

"Portable matter Long all the way ."

Portable end beef with Spyro

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shared a video of his reaction after receiving an email from Spyro where he asked for a collaboration.

In the clip, Zazu stated that when he had no money, nobody rated him but now, he is the toast of many people.

He praised Spyro and said that the chorus he sent was bad, while also calling him his guy in the short video.

Source: Legit.ng