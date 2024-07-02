Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, has penned a message to the singer on his 33rd birthday

The singer had staged a lovely party to mark his big day, he was seen spraying dancers with dollars

In her message to the Afrobeat singer, his mother called him a living legend and prayed for his happiness

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu's mother, Bose Ogulu, has shared a sweet message she wrote to her son on his birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy celebrated his 33rd birthday in the company of his friends, and the rear videos from the event surfaced online.

In the note, the woman, who is also the Afrobeat singer's manager, called him a living legend. She shared a picture of the Grammy Award winner holding a bunch of colourful balloons in his hands.

Burna Boy's mother marks his birthday. Photo credit @thenamix

Burna Boy's mother prays

Showering prayers on his son, the woman wrote that the Last Last crooner would be happy in the same way he has been making other people happy.

Burna Boy's mother also prayed that his day would be filled with laughter, the same way he has been giving joy to others.

Below is the post:

The superstar's fans react to his mother's message

Legit.ng compiled some comments of fans about the post. Here are they below:

@house.of.habiba:

"Happy birthday my odogwu!"

@karetogbeide7:

"Happy birthday ODG."

@biggytha7th:

"Oh she really made a king for herself."

@psalmist234:

"Happy birthday to Burna Boy."

@__2rare:

"Happy birthday uncle B."

@pappy_034h:

"Happy birthday ODG."

@mr_bopium:

"Blessings Love."

@kels_arlington:

"Happy birthday GOAT."

@diego_milito1:

"Happy birthday."

@ire_tomeewah:

"Long live the king."

