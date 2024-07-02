Comedian Sabinus has penned a short note to thank Burna Boy for his gesture at his recently concluded London show

The singer had three shows in London, Morocco and at Glastonbury Festival which he shared on his social media

In his post, Sabinus said it was the biggest one minute of his career as he wrote the Afrobeat singer for his kindness

Content creator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Sabinus or Mr Funny, has shown his appreciation to Afrobeat singer, Ebunlouwa Damini Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had appreciated his fans after his successful show in three places, London, Morocco, and Glastonbury Festival.

Sabinus appreciates Burna Boy for London performance. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Sabinus was called to open Burna Boy's London show, appreciating him for the kind gesture. The skit maker made a post about it on X. He said the one minute he used on the stage was the best in his career.

Sabinus shares pictures

Also in the post, Oga Sabinus said thank you to the Grammy Award winner, he shared some pictures of him on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the collage, Mr Funny was wearing his signature blue shirt, black trouser and tie to thousands of fans who attended the show.

See the post here:

Legit.ng captures fan's reaction about Sabinus' post

Netizens reacted to the post made by Sabinus. Here are some of the comments below:

@Allezamani:

"Congratulations brother."

@TitoCFC:

"Sabinus is not funny on stage; only his skit is funny, but you are not ready for the conversation."

@badlieutanant:

"Like it or not, Burna Boy is the real 001 in Africa."

@Bigstan1477:

"Sabinus, you have become accustomed to this attire (uniform). May the plague of Fernando Torres not happen to you when you decide to change wardrobes.

@haiwe_xtm:

"Burna boy is the biggest African artist Alive!!! I said it."

@honest30bgfan_:

"Omo you first one big artiste do stadium sha."

@unthinkable_sn:

"Talk true, This guy's skit, are dey really funny or it's just hyping??"

@AfamEze412767:

"Sabinus suppose dey do motivational speech at least once a month. His grace as a commedia is much."

@desmondAlake:

"Top 3 skits maker in the country, you’re number 1 in my books."

@iamarnoldworld:

"Burna boy the blue print of African music."

@akech_andrew

"This is why Nigerians are ruling Africa in music, movies and comedy. Nigerians know how to push and support each other. 200m people can decide to push one person to the top without jealousy involved!!"

Sabinus buys cars for his aides

Legit.ng earlier reported that the skit maker had given three people among his team three new cars for their hard work and honesty to his brand.

The cars were sighted on social media, and all the three penned an emotional note to Sabinus in appreciation of his good work.

They thanked him for lifting them from nobody to people, who have been travelling all over the world for the comedy business

Source: Legit.ng