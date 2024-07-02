After selling out 80,000 capacity stadium, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, cemented his celebration with his birthday

An uncommon clip of the singer celebrating his new age with fans and friends in London has surfaced on the internet

This comes after the singer was on the lips on social media for days following his successful UK show

Nigerian singer and songwriter Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, will turn 33 on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

His celebration comes following his successful sold-out show at Morocco, London Stadium, and Glastonbury Festival, which were well attended.

Clip of Burna Boy's 33rd birthday emerges online. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The singer was spotted celebrating his special day with friends and family. His protege, BNXN, was also seen throwing money at the crowd.

Burna Boy sprays dollars on exotic dancers

The video clip showed Burna Boy surrounded by exotic dancers while he and BNXN showered them with dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A cake was also spotted at the centre of the table, alongside bottles of drinks and shots, with his songs blasting through the speakers.

Watch Burna Boy's video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer trended after he ordered concertgoers to take off their clothes while he performed. The video ignited several reactions from social media users.

Fans celebrate Burna Boy at 33

See how some Nigerians chose to celebrate Burna Boy below:

@underground__kingb:

"Let it be know that he is the greatest to ever do it the way maker the blueprint the biggest 7 ODG."

@attah_topsin:

"More blessing ODG."

@sweet_zee207:

"Happy birthday Odogwu. My birthday mate."

@oluwatiresimi_1:

"Birthday blessing Oluwa burna we love you down."

@nikydegrl_cutie:

"But women we like embarrassing ourselves."

@bassey2892:

"Happy blessed birthday my forever Grammy boy."

@getrich013:

"Sight buju."

@austin_wilson0123:

"MGL Ghetto Gospel Preacher."

@josiejagz:

"Just imagine being born the same day the same month and the same year with Burna boy."

Sabinus opens Burna Boy's show

Meanwhile, videos from music star Burna Boy's London stadium show trended online.

A clip showed the moment Oga Sabinus opened the concert with some comic lines.

Popular Nigerian singers Odumodu Blvck, Shallipopi, Seyi Vibez, and Omah Lay, among others, also got opportunities to perform at the show.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng