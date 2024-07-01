Singer Temilade Openiyi, best known as Tems, made history as the only Nigerian to bring home a BET award this year

However, Tems' victory at the just concluded ceremony spurred mixed reactions online, considering the category she won

The Afrosoul artist was nominated with top international gospel acts like CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music and more

The 2024 BET Awards ceremony, held on Sunday, June 30, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, was a huge success, as Taraji P. Henson returned to host the show for the third consecutive year.

Nigeria's Afrobeats/Afrosoul artist Temilade Openiyi, best known as Tems, returned home with an award for Best Gospel/Inspirational category.

Nigerians react to Tems' BET win.

Source: Instagram

American star rapper Drake received the most nominations (seven in total). Usher got the lifetime achievement award during the live telecast.

The report had it that Tems bagged the Best Gospel/Inspirational with her hit single Me & U ahead of Shirley Caesar's "Award All of the Glory", Kirk Franklin's "All Things", and CeCe Winans' "Come Jesus Come". Others in the category were Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore's "God Problems", Erica Campbell's Do You Believe in Love?" and Halle Bailey's "Angel".

Nigerians react to Tems' BET award win

Many shared their confusion about Tems' song as they tried to figure out if it was gospel, considering the lineup it had to contend with.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ENeqxie:

"This is disgusting...which king yeye gospel???? BET is trash"

@broccoliboygreg:

"Gospel as in she be Tope Alabi or Wetin."

@ModeLebube:

"When she sang CRAZY THINGS ARE HAPPENING! U all thought she ways capping abi ? U gon learn."

@kontraszn:

"Me and u Gospel and inspirational!? This is blatant rubbish.... They are exploiting us."

@poshestduwa:

"Well it could pass off as a gospel song… I mean the lyrics literally."

@Homiebishop:

"Gospel song shey the organizers dey ment."

@ThePeakSanti:

"Explain in Football Terms."

@Ayobamilized:

"I don't even know the football term to use... because, how she take win this award."

@OyinAtiBode:

"That's our girl! Though this is my first time hearing about the award name. Shebi Dem don rank her for Gospel and she win Abi? No problems then."

@Ralphbezz:

"Tems Gospel Ke, can someone explain this to me?"

