Internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Davido has sparked reactions online after a recent interview in the United States went viral.

During the interview, OBO spoke about Afrobeat and the genre's growth. While he also addressed the popular narrative that American rapper Drake is responsible for the global recognition the genre currently enjoys.

Nigerian singer Davido has sparked emotions online after recent comments he shared about U.S rapper Drake and his influence on Afrobeat. Photo credit: @davido/champagnepapi/@thebootlegkevpodcast

Source: Instagram

Davido said yes, that's a popular narrative, but he disagrees because Afrobeat was already huge before Drake collaborated with Afrobeat artists.

The Unavailable crooner also revealed that before Drake's collaboration, there were some Afrobeat OGs who had crossed into American markets.

Davido mentioned D'Banj, 2face and P-Square as the OGs who laid the foundation for guys like himself.

Watch Davido's interview with The Bootlegpodcast:

See the reactions Davido's interview stirred online

@adamujayrabba:

"The Greatest Afrobeats Artiste of all Time."

@benuegiant:

"Doesn’t chew his words, that’s the GOAT."

@o.l.u.c.h.i__:

"One thing about baddest, he won’t hold back."

@jaybmusics:

"King of AFROBEAT."

@pappycruz3:

"Jay Z of Afrobeat."

@cartooncoverart971:

"This man speaks fax for a living."

@__e.p.h.r.a.i.m:

"DAVIDO LOVES @champagnepapi ..........................Real recognize Real."

@eleven8:

“One Dance” was BARELY an Afrobeats sound and Afrobeats was huge internationally way before Drake. I don’t credit him for that simply because the song isn’t a representation of the Afrobeats sound at all so if you came looking for that, you won’t find it."

@dearlydaniel__:

"Drake no give baba feature na why he dey vex."

@prime_minister1_2:

"RUBBISH CAPPING , this is what you say when the culture don’t call you but you call the culture but you don’t read history of the culture. AFROBEATS IS THE FOUNDATION OF EVERY OTHER MUSIC . They steal your original culture and then fake package it to you."

@samuelhnr22:

"Facts❤️❤️ love this about Davido man always speaks fact."

Davido reacts as rapper Drake buys N1.7 billion Homer chain, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer and jewellery lover, Davido, appears to have seen a piece of expensive bling that does not appeal to him.

Just recently, the news of Canadian rapper, Drake, buying a brand new Homer chain that cost N1.7 billion made the rounds online, and Davido reacted.

The DMW boss shared the news of Drake’s chain on his Instagram story and explained that he must have been drunk when he showed interest in the jewellery earlier.

