Nigerian users on Elon Musk's X cannot seem to get enough of the newly released Extended Play by Seyi Vibez

The fast-rising music star premiered his EP on Friday, July 12, 2024, and his fans have been raving about it

A recent thread that surfaced on social media saw more exciting reactions from the singer's fans, as they all gave him accolades

Nigerians are bait for good music, hence their unwavering support for Balogun Oluwaloseyi Afolabi, aka Seyi Vibez, following the release of his brand-new Extended Play.

The singer, who gained popularity after the release of his debut single, "Godset," has not stopped making his supporters proud to this day.

X Users go crazy about Seyi Vibez EP.

Source: Instagram

The talented singer's recent release, Loseyi Professor, which contains seven tracks, has received impressive reactions from lovers of his craft. Many of them expressed how enjoyable his music is and why they

See the post here:

Recall that in a previous interview, Seyi Vibez revealed that he draws inspiration from Wizkid and Davido, whom he loves and respects.

"Davido and Wizkid, big love and respect. I try to give back what I have been given, hence why I started Vibez Inc. To give [a chance to] great acts like me who didn’t have a chance to become superstars. I get inspired by the little things and the big things as well in my everyday life. My surroundings are a big source of inspiration for my music, it comes from the Lord, it’s spiritual," he said.

Netizens react to Seyi Vibez's new EP

Read some of their thoughts below:

@igot.a:

"All na hit."

@senorkay:

"It’s DOHA! for me!"

@kaybee_xx16:

"I’m a proud fan of NSNV."

@emmanciate:

"Pr team Sha ,ano know which one dey over work between rema own and his own. Make una Sha dey hype mid."

@tzarmilli:

"His pr team no rest."

@problematic_pro:

"Undisputed!!! The rhythm is smooth. Lyrics is substantial."

How Seyi Vibez left home at 15

Meanwhile, Seyi Vibez went down memory lane, recalling how his family faced hard times when he was young.

He could not bear it and had to make a decision that would later change the trajectory of his life and that of his family.

Unlike some people who faced hindrances from their parents when they wanted to leave home at such an age, the singer didn't face any.

