X Users Go Wild Over Seyi Vibez's New EP Loseyi Professor, Give Him His Flowers: "All Na Hit"
- Nigerian users on Elon Musk's X cannot seem to get enough of the newly released Extended Play by Seyi Vibez
- The fast-rising music star premiered his EP on Friday, July 12, 2024, and his fans have been raving about it
- A recent thread that surfaced on social media saw more exciting reactions from the singer's fans, as they all gave him accolades
Nigerians are bait for good music, hence their unwavering support for Balogun Oluwaloseyi Afolabi, aka Seyi Vibez, following the release of his brand-new Extended Play.
The singer, who gained popularity after the release of his debut single, "Godset," has not stopped making his supporters proud to this day.
The talented singer's recent release, Loseyi Professor, which contains seven tracks, has received impressive reactions from lovers of his craft. Many of them expressed how enjoyable his music is and why they
See the post here:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Recall that in a previous interview, Seyi Vibez revealed that he draws inspiration from Wizkid and Davido, whom he loves and respects.
"Davido and Wizkid, big love and respect. I try to give back what I have been given, hence why I started Vibez Inc. To give [a chance to] great acts like me who didn’t have a chance to become superstars. I get inspired by the little things and the big things as well in my everyday life. My surroundings are a big source of inspiration for my music, it comes from the Lord, it’s spiritual," he said.
Netizens react to Seyi Vibez's new EP
Read some of their thoughts below:
@igot.a:
"All na hit."
@senorkay:
"It’s DOHA! for me!"
Wahala as X user deletes Rema's new album from his phone, gives valid reason: "Na gbese u dey match"
@kaybee_xx16:
"I’m a proud fan of NSNV."
@emmanciate:
"Pr team Sha ,ano know which one dey over work between rema own and his own. Make una Sha dey hype mid."
@tzarmilli:
"His pr team no rest."
@problematic_pro:
"Undisputed!!! The rhythm is smooth. Lyrics is substantial."
How Seyi Vibez left home at 15
Meanwhile, Seyi Vibez went down memory lane, recalling how his family faced hard times when he was young.
He could not bear it and had to make a decision that would later change the trajectory of his life and that of his family.
Unlike some people who faced hindrances from their parents when they wanted to leave home at such an age, the singer didn't face any.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng