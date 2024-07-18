Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest took the internet by storm to share his feelings towards Afrobeats star Davido

The celebrity barman was vocal about the intensity of affection he had for the Grammy-nominated musician

Cubana further went on to disclose a good business deal he had with the former DMW executive, spurring reactions from the singer and netizens

Nigerian businessman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has confessed his intense love for his close friend and Afrobeats star David Adeleke, best known as Davido.

Cubana Chiefpriest, in heart moving post, revealed how much he loved and appreciated the friendship and partnership between him and the singer.

Chiefpriest revealed his love for Davido. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

The socialite, who was recently spotted alone on the streets of Paris, made reference to Davido’s recent single Ogechi, which he was featured on, and became the theme song for his wedding to his long-time lover Chioma.

Legit.ng reported that Davido jumped on the Ogechi track, initially owned by Hyce, Brown Joel, days before his wedding and dedicated the song to his wife, Chioma, as a gift for Chivido 2024.

Cubana, noting that he loved the Afrobeats star like the air he breathes, appreciated him for his immense impact on the Ogechi song.

“@davido Chief David Chukwuma Adeleke, You Have Done It All, I Love You With Every Single Air I Breathe. God Bless & Protect You For Putting My Boys On. Indeed In 30BG We Rise By Lifting Others. Now You Know Why #CpNoSmall. Na Me Run Am, Tomorrow Una Go Chop Am.”

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions online

Davido reacted to the Chiefpriest's post with two crown emojis, while fans and netizens shared various observations about the duo.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tastyfoodie7:

"I wonder if they would still love him if he was broke."

lilisconcept_:

"U love am pass him wife ... U even love am pass the woman weh U marry put for house... Trying all U can to validate friendship online... Pure cruise."

adaikwerre:

"Between Chiefpriest, Israel and Adaikwerre, I don't know who love Davido pass."

udochukwu_:

God bless Davido forever because he's a nice person and you too chiefpriest

gagaflicks:

"Bromance or richmance?"

raphael_olami:

"“Chukwuma” that name is a Blessing . I can fully testify to that."

Cubana Chiefpriest sings Catholic songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was solemn as he prayed to Mother Mary while wearing a rosary.

He sang Ave Maria (a Latin word which means hail Mary) calmly and moved his head at intervals before he held the cross part of his rosary and kissed it.

The socialite continued meditating, and his fans stated that whatever made him seek prayers from Mother Mary in the Bible was a serious issue.

