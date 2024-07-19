Bitcoin trader, Linus Williams, aka Blord, has continued to make posts online since he regained his freedom

He posted some lovely pictures of himself and noted that he was the president of Nigerian Youths and had several people hail him

In continuation of his posts, he shared a video where he was having a conversation with Obi Cubana and Emmanuel Enukora

Crypto trader, Linus Williams, aka Blord, has regained his freedom and decided to acknowledge business mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, and the chairman of Betro Furniture, Abuja, Emmanuel Enukora, describing them as his brothers.

Blord thanks Obi Cubana for standing by him. Image credit: @blord_official, @obi_cubana

He posted of video of himself, Obi Cubana, and Emmanuel as they were having a conversation. The Bitcoin trader wore a black shirt with a red design and a white knicker

His associates were dressed in traditional outfits as they bantered and laughed at intervals. A song Obi Nwanne by Oriental Brothers International played in the video background. The song focuses on the importance of brotherhood and the good hearts of others.

Recall that Blord was arrested on July 16 and remanded in custody by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

According to the social media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), he and one influential Igbo man filed petitions against Blord. He was accused of aiding fraud, and terrorism, among other allegations.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Blord's video

Some netizens have shared their take on Blord's video. See some of the reactions below:

@youngestinvestor_:

"B Lord is bigger than VDM career."

@sandraiheuwa:

"Love to see this….Igbos protect your own."

@largenex:

"Truth is the more you get arrested the more connected you get. Simple."

@michelle_xoxo113:

"Them done humble am, Him dey fold arms now."

@patienceonyenemezu:

"I have the feeling that you guys are talking about VDM matter."

@kjlyrics:

"VDM go set your ring light. Cho cho cho."

@uncle_olah:

"Na VDM matter dem dey discuss like that."

Blord regains his freedom

Legit.ng earlier reported that had regained his freedom, and he looks better than when he was in detention.

The billionaire businessman was arrested on July 16 with allegations of aiding fraud and terrorism.

Media personality, Verydarkman (VDM), also took it upon himself to taunt him for days as he dared him to prove his influence.

