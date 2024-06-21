A sweet video of Burna Boy has been sighted after he visited his childhood friend, who was there for him before he became famous

In the viral clip, the singer hugged his friend, and they went clubbing together to catch up with the old times

Another video showed Burna Boy having a conversation with his friend's mother, he prostrated for her

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has received accolades after a video of what he did was sighted online.

The Grammy Award winner remembered his childhood friend, who was there for him before he found fame.

The man known as 2slik, on social media, shared a video collage of the time he spent with the Last Last crooner. In the video, they were at a club having fun.

In another clip, which might be the first time they linked up, they both shared a warm hug as the singer played with his phone.

Burna Boy visits friend's mum

In the next recording, the music star, who was warned by a man, was seen at his friend's house.

He prostrated for the guy's mother as the woman embraced him in a tight hug. She asked if he still remembered her, and Burna Boy said he did.

See the viral video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy's visit to his friend's place. Here are some of the comments below:

@supernickky_musik:

"Support your hustling friends o. Hmmm."

@3bnaija:

"May we never forget those that held our hands on our journey to success."

@alacocoa:

"2slik is good !!!"

@cleo_oma:

"He went to a certain hospital in ph and paid everybody’s bill. I wonder why things like this don’t make it to social media. I love him."

@alacocoa:

"5th slide 2slik song!! shout out Fam."

@shukanasbin:

"Such a good man."

@laksyyde:

"I heard he linked Burna with Leriq back in d day but I didn’t put the pieces together until my shuffle music played comment tu t’appelle…that jam still lit till date."

@kcnalaa:

"The guy don DM tire and no reply, until they met in Port."

@domingo_loso:

"Love this, shout out to the legit day 1s who always held it down."

@manuchimso1:

"His the real Odogwu. No be like some people way dey knee down beg."

