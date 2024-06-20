Foremost blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, has taken side with Sophia Momodu in the ongoing legal battle between her and her baby daddy

According to her, Davido didn't consider Sophia's mental health before instituting a lawsuit against her

Fans totally disagreed with her as some blasted her while many drum support for the singer

Fans of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, will have none of what Stella Dimoko said about the singer's lawsuit with one of her baby mamas.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had taken Momodu to court, demanding a joint custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Taking said in the case, Dimoko said the Timeless crooner didn't consider Momodu's mental health before dragging her to court.

She also noted that the case wasn't coming at the right time for her singer because of his wedding.

Fans react to Stella's post

Taking to the comments section, lovers of the music act said the blogger was wrong. According to them, Momodu also didn't consider Davido when she started dragging him.

Some cited the way he was dragged by the mother of one when he lost his son, Ifenayi. They sent the blogger to the gallows.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the blogger.

@ugosco_1:

"But when she was bashing him, his mental health didn’t matter. Everyone’s mental health matters pls."

@yoyo_chic:

"When will the timing be right? Did he post it on his page to announce he sued? Is it not from blogs we heard he’s getting married and he’s sueing? So it’s you blogs that is doing Cho cho cho everywhere."

@zoeyd1st:

"Sophia was very okay when she was tagging along on private jets, following him upandan, instead of establishing herself. Someone from a modest family..kaduna girl wey suppose get sense! $19600 to pay nanny? That’s almost 21k million naira. For a woman who earns nothing!"

@miss__ake:

"Lawsuit was since April."

@financialservices_legalcare:

"That man called Davido is a man of peace Stella. Let us not use Sentiment here. He was over patient and calm with her. She dragged her to heavens and back. Smeared his name. Presented him as a deadbeat father. So him going for his right of joint custody is now a wrong move."

@b__forever18:

"Not allowing the father to see his baby girl is so good, nice , Nigerians and the way they think."

@chinonsojecintaenimola:

"You are just thinking do you also know how Sophia has bn using his child against him?"

@stylebyhod:

"But when sophia call him out during vacation with his wife is not a bad timing abi."

@asanwa1604:

"What are u saying Is mental health now gender based?"

@maureengoldbedsheetsandduvets:

"You don’t tell a full grown man how to handle his mental health ….He has missed his child and maybe wants her on his big day . It’s family issues , let them sort it."

