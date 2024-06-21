Nigerian singer Davido and friends gave netizens a glimpse of what to happen at his wedding ceremony

Recall that the musician's aide Isreal DMW buzzed the internet with claims that his boss' wedding would be a "gathering of billionaires

Well, a recent video of the Timeless singer chilling with his guys as they plan ahead for the much anticipated day trended online

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has continued to spurr excitement over his wedding to his wife, Chef Chioma.

Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal DMW, the singer's aide described his boss' wedding as a "gathering of billionaires." He went on to share a sneak peek of what the IV card looks like.

Davido and friends get ready for his wedding. Credit: @davido, @cubananchiefpriest

Fans and netizens couldn't help but agree that the incoming love ceremony will undoubtedly be star-studded.

Davido and friends in Lagos

A viral video, sighted by Legit.ng, saw the musician sitting with his wife and surrounded by his friends, including Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin.

From the ambience in the video, one could tell that the Davido and team were rounding up with preparations for his big day set to happen in 4 days, June 25.

Although the video was mute, the excitement and mini-celebration depicted in the footage were loud enough for internet users.

See the video below:

Chivido 2024 spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gifted_kollectionz:

"See my classy babe legodi skin like milk hewwuuuuu❤You and your Family are under God’s protection Amen."

am.ertrude:

"Please on thy 25th someone should collect Davido's wife's phone and post her picture on her page so we break the records of most like picture on the Internet."

gloryakenji:

"Happiness want wound me."

eseosa_kamaka:

"Ever since bobo comot for the clique Isreal just dey enjoy and I love it."

jessicaalban1:

"Haters should get ready coz it's gonna be a movie."

