Chivido: Video Shows Davido and Friends in Festive Mood As They Prepare for His Wedding in Lagos
- Nigerian singer Davido and friends gave netizens a glimpse of what to happen at his wedding ceremony
- Recall that the musician's aide Isreal DMW buzzed the internet with claims that his boss' wedding would be a "gathering of billionaires
- Well, a recent video of the Timeless singer chilling with his guys as they plan ahead for the much anticipated day trended online
Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has continued to spurr excitement over his wedding to his wife, Chef Chioma.
Legit.ng previously reported that Isreal DMW, the singer's aide described his boss' wedding as a "gathering of billionaires." He went on to share a sneak peek of what the IV card looks like.
Fans and netizens couldn't help but agree that the incoming love ceremony will undoubtedly be star-studded.
Davido and friends in Lagos
A viral video, sighted by Legit.ng, saw the musician sitting with his wife and surrounded by his friends, including Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
From the ambience in the video, one could tell that the Davido and team were rounding up with preparations for his big day set to happen in 4 days, June 25.
Although the video was mute, the excitement and mini-celebration depicted in the footage were loud enough for internet users.
See the video below:
Chivido 2024 spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
gifted_kollectionz:
"See my classy babe legodi skin like milk hewwuuuuu❤You and your Family are under God’s protection Amen."
am.ertrude:
"Please on thy 25th someone should collect Davido's wife's phone and post her picture on her page so we break the records of most like picture on the Internet."
gloryakenji:
"Happiness want wound me."
eseosa_kamaka:
"Ever since bobo comot for the clique Isreal just dey enjoy and I love it."
jessicaalban1:
"Haters should get ready coz it's gonna be a movie."
Davido confirms he's getting married to Chioma
Davido Adeleke warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.
Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.
In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.