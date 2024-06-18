The video of Burna Boy sharing a handshake with a man has been sighted on social media and fans are surprised to see it

In the clip, the singer came down from his purple Lamborghini and went to the man to shake him in a strange way

Netizens took to the comments section to give their hot takes about the video as they interpreted the handshake

Afrobeat singer, Ebunlaouwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has stirred reactions after his video and that of a man was sighted online.

The Grammy Award winner was seen shaking a man after he arrived at a club in a unique way that most people couldn't decipher.

Burn Boy arrived in his purple Lamborghini and went straight to the man and folded his fingers, raised the hand up and shook the man. The guy also reciprocated the greetings in the same way.

Burna Boy's handshake at club causes stir. Photo credit @burnaboygram

Burna Boy shares as huge with man

Also in the recording, the Last Last crooner shared a warm hug with the same man as they both walked into the club.

The music act, who sold out many venues, was accompanied by few men into the club.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video shared about Burna Boy in the club. Here are some of the comments before:

@praisealieja:

"I love how Nigerian music promotes black race ! If you know you know."

@olanipekunpablo7:

"Thank God say I no miss waka if you no like nbm na head know for you."

@6623.jackson:

"7up everywhere you dey game."

@cap_america_forever:

"Burna and davido always promoting cultism just imagine what young boys are learning."

@n.o.n.s.o___:

"Na only me see that hand shake?"

@real_stainless_lee:

"Odogwu no be guy name."

@donjavaadams:

"Na men get the industry... No be portable level... Go to school."

@gettingjust4:

"Na like this I wan day greet all my friends nao."

@onlyonekhaleed:

"If na davido Dey play am now. Dem go say he is too accessible."

@alterum2:

"Thank goodness that his mother doesn’t follow him to the club!"

Man warns Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that a social media user thanked Burna Boy for giving food to the less privileged in Port Harcourt.

Burna Boy had taken a truckload of food to the state capital and shared it with many people in a viral video.

In the post, the man warned the singer that he must not find his mother with oil and tuber of yam in his music video

