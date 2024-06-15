Burna Boy: Man Warns Odogwu Not to Use His Mum in Music Video After Sharing Food, “I Don Warn Una O”
- A social media user has thanked Burna Boy for giving out food to the less privilege in Port Harcourt
- Burna Boy had taken a truck load of food to the state capital and shared to many people in a viral video
- In the post, the man warned the singer that he must not find his mother with oil and tuber of yam in his music video
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has received accolades from a social media user known as Air man after the good gestures he showed in Port Harcourt.
Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had visited Port Harcourt with a truck load of food and given to the less privilege.
In the post, the man warned the Grammy Award winner that he must not find his mother with oil and tuber of yam in his music video.
According to him, if such a thing should happen, he and Odogwu would have a problem.
He included the picture of the truck and the singer standing in front of it in his post.
See the post here:
Burna Boy celebrates Grammy with 300 families
Legit.ng had reported that a day after receiving a royal-like welcome and hosting a largely attended homecoming concert, Burna Boy celebrated his Grammy win with some less privileged families in Rivers state.
According to a post shared by AfricaFactsZone on Twitter, the Twice as Tall singer had foodstuff packs distributed to over 300 families in the Kono, Khana local government area in the state.
A large banner that had Burna’s picture was also spotted at the collection point of the relief items. In the banner, it was clearly stated that the relief programme was in celebration of the music star’s Grammy win.
Burna Boy appreciates his team
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy appreciated his team members in the wake of winning a Grammy.
The singer in his appreciation post noted that female runs the world, and so they form a greater part of his team.
Burna Boy also penned an appreciation note to his foreign team including P Diddy, Chris Martin, Stormy. He shared pictures of his team to the delight of many female fans.
