Reality show star, Marvin of BBTitan fame, has shared a bad news with his fans on social media

He said he has been banned from entering South Africa but didn't give details about it, only the reason for his decision to go back

According to him, half of his heart was in South Africa, and he has appealed the case and begged his fans to come to his aid

Former Big Brother Titan housemate, Marvin Achi, has cried out on social media after he was banned from entering South Africa.

The Chemical Engineer made a video to inform his colleagues about the sad news. According to him, he has tried to appeal, but the authorities are still not allowing him into the countries.

Stating his reason for his willingness to go back, Marvin said half of his heart was over there.

BB Titan Marvin says he was banned in SA. Photo credit @marvinachi

Source: Instagram

Colleagues laugh at Marvin

Sharing the sad news with some of his colleagues, including the winner of the BBTitan in 2023, they laughed at his pain.

BB Titan Marvin had faced timed them to share the news and two of them were not surprised but made fun of him before sympathizing with him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video made by the reality show star. Here are some of the comments below:

@fareeydar:

"This boy annoys me. I still don’t know why."

@sweetbarbie.g:

"E no concern me."

@elly_the_legend:

"Good! When is he removing these braces?"

@elspappi:

"We don't care."

@zaeynah__:

"Make del banned you for life sef you too do."

@pearlishmasele:

"I need to get back to my heart, hmm."

@ms_martey:

"Mtchew is it by force."

@royaltyrosy:

"So why is it that none of them is asking why he got banned."

@talibval:

"Me patiently waiting for his second video pouring his love to the love of his life, such a great couple made in heaven."

@tceelady:

"Better for him,Wetin Nigeria do you."

BB Titan Khosi meets her biggest fan

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala met Zandie Khumalo, who supported her while she was on the reality TV show.

Twala surprised Khumalo minutes before her performance for the KZN Department of Transport budget speech gala dinner.

Netizens were overjoyed that Khosi showed Zandie love because she was one of the few South African celebrities, who proudly backed her BBTitans journey

Source: Legit.ng