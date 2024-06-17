DJ Cuppy Makes Bold Declaration About Self, Evokes Emotional Reactions: "Money is Not Everything"
- Cuppy is not letting anyone take her shine, smile and crown as she takes to Elon Musk's X to an announcement
- The daughter of a billionaire who has been making headlines for a while now has called herself the most beautiful
- She explained further why she deems herself so, and surprisingly, fans concur with her reasons
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, widely known as Cuppy, has caught the attention of social media users with her most recent post.
Recall that Cuppy previously announced that she would return to school to get a fourth degree and added that she loved learning.
The DJ also recently got baptised, alongside her sister, Temi and shared details with her fans online. This time, she took to Twitter to declare herself the most beautiful she has ever been.
Toyin Abraham and troll in war of words with troll over her activewear dancing video: "No lie, e pain u die"
"The most beautiful I’ve ever been" - Cuppy
DJ Cuppy revealed that she is the most beautiful she has ever been. According to her, God has opened her eyes to see that true beauty does come from within.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Cuppy wrote:
"I’m the most beautiful I’ve ever been! Why? Because God made me see that true beauty comes from within… By embracing my faith, I've realised that being beautiful is actually about inner peace, purpose, and self worth, not just appearances. My spiritual glow is now so bright,that it radiates outward."
See post here:
Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's post
Below are some of the reactions put together by Legit.ng:
@dmandice:
"Oooh.. loneliness, see what you have caused.. money is not everything indeed."
@owan_jessica:
"The beauty of life is found in christ."
@ms_leemart:
"There’s beauty in manifestation and peace when you find comfort in God."
@_iamsheila__:
"Make we no lie..This cuppy is very beautiful...her facial features top-notch."
@mz_booboo:
"Yes girl! Serving God gives the most peace of mind."
@confidencedave_:
"Yes she deserves it."
Ryan Taylor’s babe Fiona Michelle announces pregnancy
Fiona Michelle, the new girlfriend of DJ Cuppy's ex, Ryan Taylor, recently stunned many on social media with a revelation.
Legit.ng previously reported that the social media influencer had been tagged as the reason Ryan Taylor and Nigerian billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy broke up.
Fiona Michelle recently shared photos on her page and finally debuted her pregnancy pictures on IG.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng