Cuppy is not letting anyone take her shine, smile and crown as she takes to Elon Musk's X to an announcement

The daughter of a billionaire who has been making headlines for a while now has called herself the most beautiful

She explained further why she deems herself so, and surprisingly, fans concur with her reasons

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, widely known as Cuppy, has caught the attention of social media users with her most recent post.

Recall that Cuppy previously announced that she would return to school to get a fourth degree and added that she loved learning.

The DJ also recently got baptised, alongside her sister, Temi and shared details with her fans online. This time, she took to Twitter to declare herself the most beautiful she has ever been.

"The most beautiful I’ve ever been" - Cuppy

DJ Cuppy revealed that she is the most beautiful she has ever been. According to her, God has opened her eyes to see that true beauty does come from within.

Cuppy wrote:

"I’m the most beautiful I’ve ever been! Why? Because God made me see that true beauty comes from within… By embracing my faith, I've realised that being beautiful is actually about inner peace, purpose, and self worth, not just appearances. My spiritual glow is now so bright,that it radiates outward."

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's post

@dmandice:

"Oooh.. loneliness, see what you have caused.. money is not everything indeed."

@owan_jessica:

"The beauty of life is found in christ."

@ms_leemart:

"There’s beauty in manifestation and peace when you find comfort in God."

@_iamsheila__:

"Make we no lie..This cuppy is very beautiful...her facial features top-notch."

@mz_booboo:

"Yes girl! Serving God gives the most peace of mind."

@confidencedave_:

"Yes she deserves it."

