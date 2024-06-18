Reality show star, Ka3na, has shared how blessed she is with the material things she flaunted on social media

In the post, she had a picture of a customised private jet and a Range Rover Velar, which both had her name written on them

She hailed herself as the boss lady while her fans took to the comments section with mixed reactions to the post

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, has spurred reactions after she shared a post to show how God has blessed her.

The reality star, who marked her late husband's death anniversary, recently, shared a post where she flaunted a private jet in her name. She also had a Range Rover Velar worth million of naira in the post.

BBNaija Ka3na flaunts wealth. Photo credit @official_ka3na

Taking to the caption, the mother of one, who paid homage to the river goddess, said her name was so blessed.

Fans of the controversial lady took to the comments with mixed reaction about her post. Many reacted to the way she hailed herself as boss lady.

Below is the post:

How fan reacted to the post

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans about Ka2na's post. Here are some of them below:

@omoba_lawrenzo:

"Dem go wan use fake life pressure you but no panic."

@iam_ifeomajovita:

"You will buy it soon IJN Amen."

@patiencelawrence5315patience:

"You can say that again Boss lady."

@jessicajoseph2970:

"Audio riches."

@veezkul:

"Wetin be this ??"

@mercys_beauty_studio:

"Is this the lady who was once on big brother show?"

@oj_gadgets_hub:

"White Man Money de show ."

@chifranny:

"We don catch You but no panic,we your fans believe you."

@jumpsuit_magazine:

"Someone should teach me how to edit."

Ka2na pulls down Instagram Account

Legit.ng previously reported how netizens took to social media to pray for Ka3na after reports of her hubby's demise emerged online.

At the time, a quick search of the reality star's Instagram page showed she temporarily took down her account from the platform.

She didn't release any report about the unfortunate incident, but pictures of her looking very sad were seen on social media.

