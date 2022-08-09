Nigerian female singing sensation, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems has recorded yet another ground-breaking record in her impressive career

Tems emerged as the only woman along with American superstars to have made it to the number 1 spot on the billboard hot 100 in 2022

Nigerians have commended her, some of them wondered about her emergence over fellow singer, Tiwa Savage

The rate at which Nigerian music and artists are growing on the international scene is quite alarming and commendable.

A recent poll has it that Nigerian female singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems alongside American superstars, Beyoncé and Lizzo are the only women that have earned a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in the year 2022.

Tems makes new record with Beyonce Credit: @temsbaby @beyonce



Tems' latest achievement came after she featured on a song with Future and Drake titled Wait for U.

The song rose to number one on the Billboard hot 100 and it was her second entry after the one she had for Essence remix, with Wizkid and Justin Bieber.

Check out the post about Tems' latest achievement below:

Nigerians react to Tems' achievement

Social media users across the country have commended Tems, most of them wondered how she took over from the self-acclaimed number one Africa Bad Girl, Tiwa Savage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

MaryLuchies:

"How Tems took over as Queen of Afropop from Tiwa Savage needs to be studied."

Official_MonMon:

"For the last time, Tems isn’t mainly into afrobeats."

KIINGEFFIE_:

"Special congratulations to Tems❤️ Lizzo and Bey."

Kennethlee:

"All black women, You should be proud of your heritage queens."

Heis_mbk:

"Tems is coming for another #1 hit before the year runs out."

Tems speaks on her encounter with Drake

Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

